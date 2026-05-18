Trophy Eyes’ John Floreani is stepping back into the spotlight, returning with his first solo release in four years.

His new single, “The Kind of Man I Am” sees him lean fully into vulnerable, introspective songwriting, delivering a stripped-back track that wrestles with love, shame, and self-perception.

Built around Floreani’s raw lyricism and understated acoustic instrumentation, the single marks a deeply personal comeback from one of Australian punk’s most emotionally candid voices. While initially sparked by the idea of writing a love song, Floreani said the track quickly evolved into something far more complicated.

“’The Kind of Man I Am’ is one of those songs that came from just sitting with my guitar and searching for something, but without any expectations of finding anything at all,” he explained.

“I think subconsciously I wanted to write a love song, but the way my brain works, I just never seem to come up with conventional ways of telling the story I want to capture – so in a way, it is a love song, but it is also an apology to the woman I love.

“Loving me is no easy task, and I know she will forever have to navigate around my rough edges to find the person she fell in love with, which I imagine is exhausting.”

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The singer also described the song as an exploration of the internal narratives he struggles with daily, particularly the guilt and self-doubt that can come with feeling like a burden to loved ones.

“It’s also a petty shift of blame for the pain we go through together. Blaming her for choosing me is just one of the millions of inner monologues I wrestle with daily, but is always quelled by the thought that if I love and respect her, then I must trust and respect her decision,” he said.

“I tried to capture how slippery the mind is, and how subjective one’s reality is lyrically. Sometimes a thing you need can hurt you, and hurting is not always a bad thing. But the song, overall, is much more about my internal anguish of being a burden on the people I love, and the unhealthy narratives I tell myself to cope with that shame.”

“The Kind of Man I Am” marks Floreani’s first solo material since 2022’s sin, further showcasing the emotionally transparent songwriting that has made both his solo work and Trophy Eyes resonate so strongly with fans.

John Floreani’s “The Kind of Man I Am” is out now. 