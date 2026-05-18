Trophy Eyes’ John Floreani is stepping back into the spotlight, returning with his first solo release in four years.

His new single, “The Kind of Man I Am” sees him lean fully into vulnerable, introspective songwriting, delivering a stripped-back track that wrestles with love, shame, and self-perception.

Built around Floreani’s raw lyricism and understated acoustic instrumentation, the single marks a deeply personal comeback from one of Australian punk’s most emotionally candid voices. While initially sparked by the idea of writing a love song, Floreani said the track quickly evolved into something far more complicated.

“’The Kind of Man I Am’ is one of those songs that came from just sitting with my guitar and searching for something, but without any expectations of finding anything at all,” he explained.

“I think subconsciously I wanted to write a love song, but the way my brain works, I just never seem to come up with conventional ways of telling the story I want to capture – so in a way, it is a love song, but it is also an apology to the woman I love.

“Loving me is no easy task, and I know she will forever have to navigate around my rough edges to find the person she fell in love with, which I imagine is exhausting.”

The singer also described the song as an exploration of the internal narratives he struggles with daily, particularly the guilt and self-doubt that can come with feeling like a burden to loved ones.

“It’s also a petty shift of blame for the pain we go through together. Blaming her for choosing me is just one of the millions of inner monologues I wrestle with daily, but is always quelled by the thought that if I love and respect her, then I must trust and respect her decision,” he said.

“I tried to capture how slippery the mind is, and how subjective one’s reality is lyrically. Sometimes a thing you need can hurt you, and hurting is not always a bad thing. But the song, overall, is much more about my internal anguish of being a burden on the people I love, and the unhealthy narratives I tell myself to cope with that shame.”