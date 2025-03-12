John Lennon’s music has never lost its relevance, and this July, some of Australia’s most revered rock artists are set to honour his legacy.

The ‘Give Peace a Chance’ tour will bring together an all-star lineup, including Adalita (Magic Dirt), Diesel, Steve Kilbey (The Church), Isabella Manfredi (The Preatures), and Kevin Mitchell (Jebediah/Bob Evans), to perform Lennon’s greatest songs live.

More than a standard tribute tour, ‘Give Peace a Chance’ is a reimagining of Lennon’s music through the voices of artists who, like him, have shaped the landscape of rock. Backed by a full band led by Ashley Naylor (Even), these performances will span Lennon’s legendary career—from his time in The Beatles to his groundbreaking solo work. Expect to hear everything from the defiant power of “Instant Karma!” to the intimate vulnerability of “Jealous Guy.”

The tour will hit some of the country’s most iconic venues, with stops at Brisbane’s QPAC Concert Hall on July 3, Melbourne’s Hamer Hall on July 5, the Sydney Opera House on July 6, and Adelaide Festival Theatre on July 12.

For the artists involved, this tour is deeply personal. “The music of John Lennon is in my DNA,” Kevin Mitchell said. “He has always been my favourite Beatle, and his solo career provides just as much magic as his days with the Fab Four. What a dizzyingly spectacular songbook he has left for us all!”

The world may have changed since Lennon first urged us to “Give Peace a Chance,” but his words remain just as urgent. The tour’s organisers have made it clear that this show is about more than just music—it’s a call to reflect, protest, and, above all, celebrate the lasting power of Lennon’s message of peace.

Pre-sale tickets are available from March 18, with general sale beginning March 20. More details at givepeaceachance.com.au.

‘Give Peace a Chance’ Tour 2025

Thursday, 3 July 2025

Concert Hall, QPAC Brisbane QLD

Saturday, 5 July 2025

Arts Centre Melbourne, Hamer Hall, Melbourne VIC

Sunday, 6 July 2025

Concert Hall, Sydney Opera House, Sydney NSW

Saturday, 12 July 2025

Festival Theatre, Adelaide SA