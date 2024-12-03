The Preatures have proven once again why they’re one of Australia’s most beloved bands, with tickets to their highly anticipated reunion show at The Lansdowne Hotel selling out in just six minutes.

Fans eager to relive the magic of the band’s early days didn’t hesitate to snap up tickets, and now, as a thank-you to their dedicated supporters, The Preatures are hosting a special giveaway.

The giveaway, announced via their Instagram page, will see a lucky fan nab the final two tickets to the sold-out gig, along with a signed test pressing of the Blue Planet Eyes 10th Anniversary vinyl. This isn’t just any vinyl either—this rare pressing contains a small error, making it an ultra-rare collector’s item, with only five copies in existence.

To enter, fans simply need to sign up for The Preatures’ mailing list at preatures.com. The winner will be announced this Friday.

The upcoming Lansdowne gig on Tuesday, December 10th, will mark the band’s first performance in five years and celebrate the 10th anniversary of their breakthrough album Blue Planet Eyes. This intimate show holds extra significance, as The Lansdowne was where the band played their very first gig.

The reunion sees the classic lineup of Isabella Manfredi, Jack Moffitt, Thomas Champion, and Luke Davison coming together again, joined by guitarist Gideon Bensen, who left the group in 2013. Reflecting on their journey, the band shared, “We dedicated our entire young lives to this group and to the music we made, falling in love with playing to crowds, however big and brash or small and sweaty. It was insane and we loved it all.”

Released in 2014, Blue Planet Eyes debuted at #4 on the ARIA Albums Chart and received multiple ARIA Award nominations, and its iconic single “Is This How You Feel” landed in triple j’s Hottest 100, peaking at No. 9. Despite the album’s success, personal and professional challenges led the band to part ways in 2019.

“Our decision to break up was never because of the music. Sometimes you really need to let go of everything to realise and appreciate what you have,” the band explained. Time has clearly mended old wounds, with the group adding, “For us, it’s about recognising and letting go of mistakes, allowing adversity to strengthen us, and trusting our game. We don’t know exactly what’s going to happen, but we can’t wait to relight that fire.”

In the lead-up to the show, The Preatures have shared a reimagined version of “Is This How You Feel,” recorded live during rehearsals, giving fans a taste of what’s to come.

Tickets to the gig might be gone, but the 10th Anniversary edition of Blue Planet Eyes vinyl is still available for purchase—though supplies are limited. This reunion promises to be a memorable chapter in The Preatures’ legacy, and fans lucky enough to attend are in for a night they won’t forget.