Three inspiring postage stamps featuring John Lennon have been released by the UN on this year’s International Day of Peace.
International Day of Peace occurs on September the 21st each year and is devoted to strengthening the ideals of peace, both within and among, all nations and peoples.
A set of three different souvenir stamps have been released honouring the Beatles member, each in black and white.
“We can best honour the International Day of Peace by standing up against acts of hate, and by spreading compassion, kindness and hope so the world can “live as one” – just as John Lennon imagined,” wrote the UN on its website.
This year marks 50 years since the release of John Lennon’s ‘Imagine’, a hit song that became somewhat of an anthem about spreading peace around the world. It’s since been played at the Olympic Games, as well as for charity events promoting peace and drawing attention to world hunger.
