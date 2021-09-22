Three inspiring postage stamps featuring John Lennon have been released by the UN on this year’s International Day of Peace.

International Day of Peace occurs on September the 21st each year and is devoted to strengthening the ideals of peace, both within and among, all nations and peoples.

A set of three different souvenir stamps have been released honouring the Beatles member, each in black and white.

“We can best honour the International Day of Peace by standing up against acts of hate, and by spreading compassion, kindness and hope so the world can “live as one” – just as John Lennon imagined,” wrote the UN on its website.

This year marks 50 years since the release of John Lennon’s ‘Imagine’, a hit song that became somewhat of an anthem about spreading peace around the world. It’s since been played at the Olympic Games, as well as for charity events promoting peace and drawing attention to world hunger.

“You may say I’m a dreamer/But I’m not the only one/I hope someday you’ll join us/And the world will be as one,” some of the lyrics of the song read.

The UN website that announced the release of the stamps acknowledged the effect Lennon’s song ‘Imagine’ had on the world.

“The song lyrics encourage us to put aside all differences and unify to imagine a world of peace, without greed, without hunger, and without barriers separating people and nations. John Lennon’s message of peace, love, and goodwill, conveyed through his music, still resonates today,” the site reads.

It’s not the first time Lennon has featured on a postage stamp . In 2018, he was honoured with a Music Icons stamp by the U.S. Postal Service.

“This stamp, honoring legendary singer and songwriter John Lennon, is the latest in a series of Music Icons stamps. Beloved around the world, Lennon was successful both as a founding member of the Beatles and as a solo artist. Lennon’s music continues to speak for truth, peace, and tolerance,” the USPS site read at the time.