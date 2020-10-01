The widow of the late songwriter hero John Prine, Fiona Whelan Prine, has taken to social media to condemn Donald Trump following the first 2020 presidential debate.

John Prine passed away on April 7th due to coronavirus complications. During Tuesday evening’s debate, Donald Trump made a number of insulting claims regarding the virus. Trump claimed that there was no negative fall out to his indoor rallies — despite Former Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain dying a month after attending a rally from complications related to coronavirus.

Fiona Prine took to Twitter to criticise Trump, and the claims he made about his leadership during the pandemic. “Can someone get that fucking idiot off the stage,” she wrote. “My husband died on his watch”

Can someone get that fucking idiot off the stage. My husband died on his watch — Fiona Whelan Prine (@FionaPrine) September 30, 2020

Prine has been a vocal advocate for mail-in voting since the passing of her husband. Earlier this year, she testified in front of lawmakers, calling for all voters to vote using absentee ballots.

“We’re certainly not asking for much,” she wrote at the time. “All we’re asking for is an opportunity to apply for an absentee ballot based on the fear of contracting Covid-19 at the polls this November — the same opportunity that 45 other states have already granted their citizens.

“Without a vaccine, this deadly virus is not contained, and Tennesseans should not have to fear for their lives simply to exercise their constitutional right to vote. This is yet another example of the ‘system’ failing us.”

In other news, last week Kurt Vile announced a new EP, Speed, Sound, Lonely KV, set for release on Friday, October 2nd. The five-track EP features covers of two John Prine Song ‘Speed of the Sound of Loneliness’ and ‘How Lucky’ — the latter featuring Prine himself.

The pair recorded ‘How Lucky’ together in Nashville, Vile admitted that the collaboration was “probably the single most special musical moment in [his] life.”

Listen to ‘How Lucky’ by Kurt Vile featuring John Prine: