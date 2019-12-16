More than 40 years after the release of Grease, John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John have reprised their roles of Danny Zuko and Sandy Olsson for a special Grease singalong.

West Palm Beach, Florida was the home to the “Meet n’ Grease” singalong event at the Coral Sky Amphitheatre, which featured a screening of the film, and an intimate Q&A with stars of the movie, Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta. Both stars sported their black leather jackets from the movie while they were onstage, and the audience in attendance was encouraged to dress up in costume and sing-along with the icons themselves.

During the evening, Travolta sang a portion of ‘Sandy’, while Newton-John delivered a snippet of ‘Hopelessly Devoted To You’ Acappella to the crowd. Later, Travolta was backed by greasers for a performance of ‘Greased Lightnin.’

Ahead of the event, Newton-John also posted a photo to Instagram of her clad in a yellow cardigan for Sandy’s “good girl” outfit alongside Travolta in his famed jacket. Legends only.

Recently, Newton-John auctioned off the legendary leather jacket she donned in the Grease finale. While it was $243,000 to raise money for the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Center, the jacket was recently returned to the actress to put on display at the Australia-based research institute.

In an emotional video, the tech entrepreneur who purchased the memorabilia told Newton-John: “The odds of beating a recurring cancer using the newest emerging therapies is a thousand-fold greater than someone appearing out of the blue, buying your most famous and cherished icon, and returning it to you, which is what I’m going to do right now.” He added that the jacket “should not sit in a billionaire’s closet for country club bragging rights.”

Watch Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta reuniting to celebrate the good old days below