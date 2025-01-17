It’s going to be a big year for Australian country music legend John Williamson – he’s turning 80, and has a new album and a big collection of shows planned as he celebrates 55 years of touring.

The man behind ‘True Blue’ has today released an equally as dinki-di track, ‘If You Wanna Be An Aussie’, which he’ll play at next week’s Golden Guitar Awards at the Tamworth Country Music Festival.

The track has been described as an inclusive and uplifting call to all Australians to treat everyone with respect and dignity, which Williamson believes it the true meaning of ‘the Australian way’.

‘I think we all feel a little worried that we are losing our fair dinkum attitude towards each other here,” he said.

“We are one of the most-free nations in the world and very accepting to newcomers. I wake up every day and feel so lucky to be an Aussie. So why not a song to celebrate and dance to that positive approach?”

‘If You Wanna Be An Aussie’ will be on Williamson’s upcoming album How Many Songs – the 21st studio album of his career – which is out on April 4th.

Williamson also has the first set of dates locked in for his ’55 Years – My Travellin’ Days Are Done’ tour. After Tamworth next week, he’ll play some dates in Queensland in February, Tasmania in April, Adelaide in July, more regional Queensland shows in September, and Victoria in October. More dates and locations will be added later in the year.

John Williamson – ’55 Years – My Travellin’ Days Are Done’ Tour

For tour and ticket information, visit johnwilliamson.com.au/tour

Friday, January 24th

TRECC, Tamworth

Thursday, February 13th

QLD Events Centre, Caloundra

Friday, February 14th

QPAC, Brisbane

Thursday, April 10th

Princess Theatre, Launceston

Friday, April 11th

Wrestpoint Entertainment Centre, Hobart

Friday, July 25th

Her Majesty’s Theatre, Adelaide

Friday, September 12th

Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton

Saturday, September 13th

Moncrieff Entertainment Centre, Bundaberg

Sunday, September 14th

Broiga Theatre, Maryborough

Thursday, October 9th

Costa Hall, Geelong

Friday, October 10th

Frankston Arts Centre, Frankston

Saturday, October 11th

West Gippsland Arts Centre, Warragul