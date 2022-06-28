Self-proclaimed “Sydney cult heroes” post-punk glam band Johnny Hunter aren’t a cult in the traditional sense – but rather in terms of their dedicated fandom.

The four-piece who have steadily racked up legions of fans largely thanks to their raucous performance style, dropped their highly-anticipated debut album Want earlier this week via Cooking Vinyl Australia.

“Every song is a challenge we faced as a band and as individuals in realising who Johnny Hunter is and ultimately who we truly are”, frontman Nick Hutt says of the new album, which is produced by Jack Moffitt (The Preatures) and mixed by critically acclaimed engineer Adam Greenspan (IDLES, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds). He added, “No matter how different we may seem…unbeknownst to what it is we want, we have all been naive, we have all strived to find our version of life, we all fear change, fear sadness, all amidst our own collective fading eternity.”

Johnny Hunter is set to head off a national tour next month to celebrate the release of Want. It will kick off on the Gold Coast on July 1st at Vinnies Dive and the band will play at Sydney’s famed Oxford Art Factory as part of the tour.

Johnny Hunter Want 2022 Australian Album Tour

Tickets on sale via Johnny Hunter

Friday, 1st July

Vinnies Dive, Gold Coast, QLD

Saturday 2nd, July

The Brightside, Brisbane, QLD

Thursday 7th, July

The Gal, Newcastle, NSW

Friday 8th, July

Oxford Art Factory, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, 9th July

Uni Bar, Wollongong, NSW

Friday, 15th July

Jive, Adelaide, SA

Saturday, 16th July

The Evelyn Hotel, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, 23rd July

The Sewing Room, Perth, WA

Friday 29th, July

Republic Bar, Hobart, TAS

To celebrate the release of their new album Want, we caught up with Johnny Hunter as part of our Get To Know series to find out more about their life and music.

Johnny Hutner’s Want is out now via Cooking Vinyl Australia.

Check out the single ‘Want’ by Johnny Hunter:

How did your artist name come about?

Johnny Hunter was never a person, and certainly isn’t living and breathing. Johnny Hunter is the collection of experiences of all members of our band rolled into one. The chaotic cabaret that you see us as now is just that. How would you describe your music to your grandma?

È molto rumoroso, non ti piacerebbe. Tell us about a few of your tracks; their titles and what they’re about? ‘Want’

The opening track and title of our album. A spearheaded promise to the self to be the best version one can be. Self-assured affirmation that acts as a hardened fist to the instrumental whirlwind of the challenges life throws at the self. This is Johnny Hunter incarnate. Stop, look and listen to Johnny Hunter, we will be all that you want. ‘Endless Days’

An ode to the happiness one can experience in the naivety of youth. Blissfully unaware of turmoils, a lifetime was lived within a second, romance was born, friendships eternal and days were endless. ‘Clover’

The titanic ending to the journey of self actualisation, and the closing track of the album. It is said we are born earlier than any other species in the world, we are never entirely ready for life – this is why human connection compels us. We all share this trauma, to be unwillingly thrusted into a strange land. Unbeknownst to what it is we want, we have all been naive, we have all dwelled upon the same floors, we have all strived to find our version of life, we all fear change, fear sadness, fear vulnerability all amidst our own collective fading eternity. Clover is our extended hand, it’s our promise to follow you to your promised land. What do you love about your hometown?

The inescapable feeling of home. No matter how much or how far we might travel, all of us will only truly feel at home when we see the bridge emerge over the harbour. It’s a hard love to ignore. Career highlight so far?

Supporting The Saboteurs with Jack White or taking part in Zimmermann’s Runway Autumn launch in 2021. Both were incredible experiences with wonderful people that we won’t soon forget. What’s on your dream rider?

Jameson and eggs benedict for Hutty. Vodka coffee & pasta for Cerone.

Alize and sushi for Bret.

Rum and bangers with mash for Gez.

Dream music collaboration?

A collaboration with Hayley Mary, Nick Cave AND The Prodigy are all on our hitlist.

Where do you see yourselves in 10 years?

Hopefully in a sunny villa off the Italian coast recording our fifth album. Wherever we are, we want to be creating more and be inspired by multiple experiences so we can look to build upon every concept we release.

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

‘Murder on the Dancefloor’ by Sophie Ellis-Bextor

OR

‘I Believe In A Thing Called Love’ by The Darkness. Both need no introduction.

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

‘Be memorable. Make people remember your shows.’ Our stage outfit and style is all a part of our performance and cabaret. Our show would not be the same without it, and it’s advice we continue to stick to today.

What’s one obsession you have that no one else would guess after listening to your music?

We are all fans of Kylie Minogue. Favourite tracks include ‘Love at First Sight’ and ‘On A Night Like This’. She will always be our collective #1.