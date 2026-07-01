With today’s cinema release of jackass: best and last, Johnny Knoxville has declared that the iconic franchise is done for good.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone AU/NZ, the 55-year-old actor said that while many thought 2022’s Jackass Forever was the end, what was really only over for him was any more concussions.

“Well, it’s not that I couldn’t do stunts again, I just can’t get any more concussions. I’m over my limit,” Knoxville said.

“So, yeah, we were just like I just avoid the stuff where I’ll get a concussion. And that’s what I did.

“It was weird. It was weird for me to do a film like that, and I think it was probably weird for the cast to see me not do the bigger stunts, but with that said, I think we got some great footage… this movie is oddly emotional, and I don’t think people will be expecting that.”

Knoxville gets choked up and emotional a number of times in the new movie, which he admits was because this really is the end for Jackass.

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“I compare it to it’s like putting down a dog you absolutely love,” he said.

“It just kills you to do it, but you know it’s time.”

Cast member Chris Pontius added: “One thing I think, like making this film and all the other ones, you really realise how important all these people are to you and that you’ve been with all these years, and how fun it is to be together, and how proud I think we all are of this whole thing that we’ve done. For all this time together, and made it happen together, and all the fun times that we’ve had on and off camera.”

Jackass: best and last is in cinemas around the country now.