“Stage crasher” Johnsen Wen, who infamously rushed Ariana Grande on the red carpet in Singapore last month, was preemptively removed from Lady Gaga’s Brisbane show on Tuesday night (December 9th).

Per Rolling Stone, the 26-year-old was escorted out before the show’s 8pm start at Suncorp Stadium, after security caught him despite attempting to disguise himself with a fake moustache and dark sunglasses.

Videos began circulating social media last night, where security can be seen stripping Wen of the disguise, his wristbands, and a lanyard. Nearby fans cheered for his removal, booing his presence. One can be heard saying: “Respect women you motherfucker”.

Wen, who calls himself “Pyjama Man”, posted on social media after: “Got kicked out of Lady Gaga concert. The show doesn’t start till 8pm. The early fans were booing me.”

A fan who witnessed the encounter wrote on social media: “Many finger snaps to the girl in EE [early entry] who got security and gave them a description of that fuckin weirdo so they could legit just wait for his stupid disguise to try to get in. Actual mental help is needed for that man.”

YALL THEY GOT HIM!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/meZ2fwOzp3 pic.twitter.com/TQykBfaVyf — Ja'mie Queen West (@JSmith92) December 9, 2025

Wen, who lives in Australia, frequently attends live music and sporting events, where he storms the stage for unauthorised interactions with the performing artists. He has managed to evade security at tours featuring artists including Katy Perry, the Weeknd, and the Chainsmokers.

Most recently, he invaded the red carpet at the Wicked: For Good premiere in Singapore, where he aggressively grabbed Ariana Grande and pulled her into an embrace. Grande’s co-star Cynthia Erivo reacted quickly, shoving the man away before security grabbed him. He was later charged with being a public nuisance, detained in a Singaporean prison for nine days, before being deported back to Australia.

Representatives for Lady Gaga and Suncorp Stadium did not immediately respond to Rolling Stone‘s request for comment.