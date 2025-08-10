US musician Jon Batiste has defended Stephen Colbert following news that The Late Show will end in 2026.

CBS announced the decision last month, describing it as “purely a financial decision.” The move has been criticised by several high-profile figures, including Jon Stewart and David Letterman, while others have questioned whether it was politically motivated.

In an interview with Rolling Stone AU/NZ ahead of the release of his new album BIG MONEY, Batiste, who served as bandleader and musical director of The Late Show from 2015 to 2022, called the decision “a symptom of big money.”

“We’re in a time where the right price can silence the voice of free speech, which we should be very, very conscious of. As artists, we have to constantly fight for free speech and fight for the ability to be able to share the authentic truth of our being.”

The comments come ahead of the 11th anniversary of Batiste’s first meeting with Colbert. Reflecting on their seven years working together, he told Rolling Stone AU/NZ:

“It meant so much to be in my 20s on national television and learning the ropes of being on a nightly show with a band and, really, being on camera and doing that for seven years. And to evolve as an artist in partnership with him,” he said.

“I’m very grateful to him and I think where he goes next, his voice won’t be silenced. The voice of free speech is challenge, but the soul of an individual cannot be cancelled. He’s gonna find another megaphone, another outlet, I’m sure of it. I’m rooting for him.”

Senator Elizabeth Warren wrote an opinion piece for Variety in which she questioned why The Late Show was cancelled: “Right now, Paramount is trying to merge with Skydance, another huge media company. This deal is worth $8 billion – and, by the way, it could raise prices for millions of viewers. But here’s the kicker: This merger can only go through if it’s approved by the Trump administration.

“Instead of fighting Trump on his “meritless” lawsuit, Paramount settled, handing $16 million to Trump’s presidential library. This looks like bribery in plain sight, and that’s exactly what Stephen Colbert said on his show: “[T]his kind of complicated financial settlement with a sitting government official has a technical name in legal circles: it’s ‘big, fat bribe.’” Three days later, Paramount-owned CBS canceled Colbert’s show. And Trump didn’t waste a moment before celebrating the news.”