The Jonas Brothers are heading Down Under.

The pop rock siblings have announced the Australian and New Zealand leg of their world tour, which will visit Auckland, Sydney, Brisbane, and Melbourne in March of next year (see full dates below).

This will be the first time ever the group has performed in Australia. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, August 8th at 1pm local time.

The Live Nation pre-sale begins on Monday, August 7th at 12pm local time, while the Vodafone customers pre-sale commences on Friday, August 4th at 11am local time.

The Jonas Brothers will perform hit songs from across their five albums every night on the tour, which will also take them through the US, UK, and Europe.

Earlier this year, the brothers received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. They followed that up with the release of their latest album, The Album, which reached number 20 on the ARIA Albums Chart and number three on the US Billboard 200. They also recently completed their third residency stretch in Las Vegas.

The Jonas Brothers named the Bee Gees as a major influence on the sound of The Album. “They were a huge influence in our lives, growing up and listening to them with our father,” Kevin said. “And obviously, as we grew up being three brothers in a band, we definitely understood similarities.”

Jonas Brothers 2024 Australia & New Zealand Tour

Vodafone customers pre-sale begins Friday, August 4th (11am local time)

Live Nation pre-sale begins Monday, August 7th (12pm local time)

General sale begins Tuesday, August 8th (1pm local time)

Tickets available via livenation.com.au

Tuesday, February 27th

Spark Arena, Auckland, NZ

Friday, March 1st

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, March 2nd

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

Tuesday, March 5th

Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD

Friday, March 8th

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, March 9th

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC