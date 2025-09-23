Continuing the tradition of surprise cameos on their 20th anniversary tour, the Jonas Brothers invited Australian pop royalty The Veronicas to join them on stage in Seattle on Tuesday night.

Pulling off the ultimate sibling crossover, Jess and Lisa Origliasso strutted out to deafening screams before belting out their 2005 hit “4ever” with Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas.

It marked the first time the two groups have shared a stage since 2008, when the sisters supported the brothers on their ‘Burnin’ Up’ tour at the height of Disney-fuelled pop mania.

For fans who came of age in the mid-2000s, it was a full circle moment. The Jonas Brothers were breaking through as the faces of a new teen-pop era, while The Veronicas were carving their own bath from Brisbane to the world. To see them reunite in 2025 was more than just nostalgia.

The Jonas Brothers have been making headlines with their surprise guests across the US. They kicked off their ‘JONAS20: Greetings From Your Hometown’ tour in August, and have since had a star-studded lineup of artists join them at shows, including Demi Lovato, All Time Low, Plain White T’s, Fifth Harmony, and 5 Seconds of Summer.

Earlier in the day, the brothers teased the collaboration, and on the night, posted a tongue-in-cheek skit to socials — a format fans now expect from the tour.

In the clip, Kevin asks: “You think they’re going to play 4ever by The Veronicas?” A deadpan Joe replies, “No”, before the screen cuts to the real-life event. Within hours, the video had racked up over half a million views.

On the night, the reaction was instant. Clips of the joint performance flooded social media, with fans calling it “the crossover we didn’t know we needed” and “2007 in the best way possible”.

For the Jonas Brothers, it was another highlight in a tour that’s doubled as a victory lap and a love letter to their history. For The Veronicas, it was proof of their staying power, and a reminder that “4ever” still hits just as hard, twenty years on.