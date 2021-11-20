Jonathan Davis of Korn has opened up about his battle with Covid-19, saying that it left him “totally wiped out”.

Appearing in an interview with HardDrive Radio, Davis said that following his brief time out from the band to recover from the virus, he was now feeling “excited”.

“I’m in a good place, [we’ve] got new music out… life’s good,” Davis said, adding, “We just did that tour, got through that. I recovered from COVID alright, so thank God for that, that was hard on me.”

Davis continued: “I tested positive on the 14th of August.”

“I was at a gig in Scranton. My girl had tested positive three days prior. So I was hoping I wouldn’t get infected. I kept testing. I was, like, ‘negative, negative, negative’, like ‘oh, I just dodged a bullet.’ Then I tested positive. I was scared shitless; I was freaking out.

Davis added, “I was totally wiped out. I couldn’t move — just the body aches.”

“I didn’t eat for a month, damn near. But thank God it didn’t get into my lungs; that would have freaked me really out.

He continued: “But I got through it and tested negative on the 25th, I think, and I played a show the next day.

“And I was beat up, but I just couldn’t find it in my heart… I just wanted to get through it because I saw how happy people were to see live music and I just didn’t wanna let anyone down.”

Davis wasn’t the only member of Korn to test positive during the band’s tour.

Guitarist James ‘Munky’ Shaffer and drummer Ray Luzier also tested positive for the virus, forcing the band to enlist replacements in the form of J.R. Bareis of Love And Death and Aric Improta of Fever 333.

Check out Korn’s Jonathan Davis on HardDrive Radio below: