Camille Homme, the daughter, and eldest child of Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme, has been granted a temporary restraining order against her father.

A restraining order request was filed on behalf of Camille by her mother Brody Dalle the Los Angeles Superior Court on September 1st. The filing includes a declaration from Camille in which she claims that Homme has operated a vehicle with the children in it after drinking.

In her affidavit, Camille claims that she has witnessed Josh Homme repeatedly threaten her mother, and threaten “to kill, murder and shoot my mother’s boyfriend.”

Camille claims that Homme has been physically and verbally abusive towards her and her two younger brothers, alleging instances in which he “physically disciplined” the children by “grabbing ears, jabbing shoulders, grabbing the back of our necks, slapping top of head, face palming (my brother) [sic].”

“My brothers and I are afraid retaliation from our father,” Camille writes. “We’re afraid that he might kill our mother or her boyfriend. We’re afraid he might hit us or continue to abuse us emotionally. Please, we just want it to stop.”

In a separate request, Brody Dalle filed for a restraining order on behalf of her three children Camille, and sons Orrin, 10, and Wolf, 5, to the Los Angeles Superior Court on September 8th.

The request submitted by Dalle on behalf of Orrin details an alleged incident in which Orrin was sitting on a couch with Homme and one of his bandmates when “my dad Joshua Homme reached over and grabbed my private parts even when I told him to stop and kept saying ‘balls’ over and over.”

Love Classic Rock? Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Orrin corroborated Camille’s claims that Homme drives with them in the car whilst under the influence, and smokes “everywhere,” even though Orrin has asthma, “but he calls me a liar and says I don’t.”

Orrin also alleges that Homme “demands” he fetch him tequila, and that he “face palms me with his hand,” “he throws things at me,” “he flicks my ears all the time and he pushes and shoves me.”

In Wolf’s declaration, also filed on September 8th, the 5-year-old alleges instances of Homme calling Dalle by “the ‘C’ word and the ‘A’ word.”

Wolf also details an incident in which Homme “punch[ed] my mom’s window and called her the ‘c’ word.” Wolf claimed that Homme “grabs the back of our necks and screams at us and throws things at us and pushes us. … I am scared when I go to dad’s.”

Dalle’s September 8th effort to obtain restraining orders on behalf of her children has been denied by judges in Los Angeles.

In a statement responding to Camille’s protective order, Homme’s attorney, Susan E. Wiesner, claims that the affidavit was prepared by Dalle.

Citing Dalle’s handwriting on the forms, and claiming it was “was filed in retaliation for Josh obtaining a TRO against Brody for her physical abuse of Josh, among other things involving the children.”

In her own statement, sent by a representative, Camille said that her declaration was her own. “My DVRO isn’t fake and was NOT written by my Mom! It’s a means to an end. Everything in there is something I SAW, EXPERIENCED, and HEARD and is 100% true. To deny that is to deny the human right of free speech.”

Josh Homme and Brody Dalle were married in 2005 and divorced in 2019. They have both filed restraining orders against each other in the past.

On August 30th, Homme filed a request for a domestic violence restraining order against Dalle.

As Billboard report, the document cites a domestic incident that allegedly occurred on June 18th, in which Dalle, 42, “purposefully slammed her car door” into him, “causing severe bruising on his shoulder and upper torso.”

Homme also claims that Dalle has punched him in the face, “multiple times”, kicked and pushed him, and “bragged to friends and relatives regarding her physical abuse” of him.

The request also cites incidents of verbal abuse, the throwing of a handbag and iron, and harassment.

A court hearing on Camille’s restraining order is scheduled for September 28th, 2021.