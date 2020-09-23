It’s been a while since Josh Klinghoffer left the Red Hot Chili Peppers and now he’s back with some new music.

Being booted from a band like the Red Hot Chili Peppers must’ve been like several gut punches for Josh Klinghoffer, but it seems like he’s managed to move on and focus on his own stuff after what must’ve been an awkward post break-up period with the band.

After announcing his new solo project, Pluralone, in late 2019, Klinghoffer is now ready to release a new album, I Don’t Feel Well, which follows a series of cover singles and viral videos that got a lot of attention from his fans.

The album will be his first since leaving the Red Hot Chili Peppers and his second solo record since 2019’s To Be One With You.

Chatting to Rolling Stone about his new album, Klinghoffer said the album came about during a “wild time” and captures how he felt during this tumultuous period that included his firing, the COVID-19 pandemic, and political unrest in America.

“This album was made during and amongst some very new experiences. I hope it captures some of how it felt during this period. I’ll feel better when this is behind us,” says the guitarist.

The first single off I Don’t Feel Well is titled ‘The Night Won’t Scare Me’ and it actually began as a chord progression Klinghoffer wrote while with the Chili Peppers but later finished as his own solo track after leaving the band.

I Don’t Feel Well is scheduled for release on Friday, October 16th. Here’s the track listing:

‘Red Don’t Feel’ ‘The Night Won’t Scare Me’ ‘Carry’ ‘The Report’ ‘Steal Away’ ‘Mother Nature’ ‘Knowing You’ ‘Plank’ ‘Don’t Have To’ ‘I Hear You’

Check out ‘The Night Won’t Scare Me’ by Pluralone (aka Josh Klinghoffer):