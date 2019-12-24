Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea has commented on the recently-announced return of guitarist John Frusciante and the departure of Josh Klinghoffer from the fold.

In one of the biggest news stories of 2019, John Frusciante rejoined the Red Hot Chili Peppers after leaving for the second time in 2009. During his ten year departure from the band, Josh Klinghoffer performed on the band’s two latest albums, 2011’s I’m With You and 2016’s The Getaway.

When a fan wrote to Flea on Twitter that he “loved the two records with Josh! They were great! Happy to hear John is back though,” the bassist thanked him and added:

“I love the records with Josh too. Josh is amazing. And a beautiful man too. And yes John is back. Nature moves and waves are for riding.”

After another fan wrote about Klinghoffer, “I hope he knows we all love him very much and we’re thankful for 10 years of magic and wonderment,” Flea replied:

“I know he feels it. We as a band feel the same way.”

