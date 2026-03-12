Australian singer-songwriter Josh Pyke has unveiled his eighth studio album, Kingdom Within, and shared the reflective title track as the first taste of the new record.

Set for release on June 12th via ADA Music, the upcoming album explores questions around humanity’s moral compass in a world increasingly shaped by technology, social media, and cultural division.

Across the album, Pyke explores themes of creativity, love, family, and loss, while questioning how society values human expression in an increasingly digitised world.

Produced by ARIA Award winner Chris Collins (Matt Corby, Royel Otis), Kingdom Within is positioned as one of Pyke’s most ambitious projects to date; a collection that reaffirms the Sydney artist’s reputation as one of Australia’s most thoughtful and consistent storytellers.

The newly released single, also titled “Kingdom Within,” offers the first glimpse of that broader vision. Anchored by Pyke’s signature warm acoustic textures and introspective lyricism, the track reflects on the importance of reconnecting with an inner moral centre during turbulent times.

“This song is really about reconnecting with your moral core,” Pyke explains. “The ‘Kingdom Within’ I am referring to is our rich internal life. In a world that seems really fraught at the moment and is really fragmented by not only what is going on in the political landscape but also in social media, I think it is more important than ever that we reconnect with what is important to us.”

He continues, “This is different for everybody, but for me it’s creativity, art, nature and most important of all, family.”

The song’s central lyric — “With no Kingdom within such a rudderless thing we become” — captures the album’s broader thematic thread, reflecting on how personal values can provide grounding amid cultural and technological upheaval.

Pyke’s new music arrives while he’s midway through an extensive regional run of shows across the country. His ‘Feeding the Wolves and Other Stories’ regional solo tour spans 38 intimate performances across Victoria, Tasmania, New South Wales, Queensland, Western Australia, and the ACT, bringing his catalogue to theatres and community venues often overlooked on major touring routes.

Remaining dates on the tour include stops in Bendigo, Wodonga, Shepparton, Warrnambool, Geelong, Castlemaine and Frankston, before continuing through to Alice Springs and Port Lincoln in April.

The tour format, which is stripped back and conversational, mirrors the reflective tone of Pyke’s upcoming record, offering audiences a closer look at the songwriting process behind a catalogue that has quietly become one of the most enduring in contemporary Australian folk and indie music.