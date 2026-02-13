Josh Pyke is gearing up for a national regional run, bringing his heartfelt songwriting to communities across Australia.
Following a sold-out national tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of his landmark debut Feeding the Wolves, Pyke is heading back out on the road, going regional this time with 36 intimate shows across Victoria, Tasmania, NSW, Queensland, Western Australia, and the ACT throughout 2026. See the full dates below.
These performances will see Josh strip back songs to their rawest form, giving fans the chance to experience favourites like “Middle of the Hill”, “The Summer”, and “The Lighthouse Song” alongside other hidden gems from his extensive catalogue.
Tickets are on sale now here.
“The Feeding the Wolves anniversary tour was such an incredibly special run of shows,” Pyke said. “Being able to revisit those songs with audiences who’ve carried them for twenty years was really emotional and celebratory. I can’t wait to take that energy and connection to the regional towns that have supported me from the very start.”
Over the past two decades, Pyke has become one of Australia’s most respected and enduring songwriters. Across seven studio albums, each debuting in the ARIA Top 10, he has collected four ARIA Awards, countless nominations, and multiple gold and platinum accreditations.
Renowned for his storytelling and musicianship, Josh’s solo performances create a rare intimacy, transforming each night into a celebration of songs, stories, and community.
JOSH PYKE AUSTRALIA 2026
Thursday, January 29th (SOLD OUT)
Rocky Mouth Pavilion, Maclean NSW
Friday, January 30th
Jetty Theatre, Coffs Harbour NSW
Saturday, January 31st
Bowraville Theatre, Bowraville NSW
Friday, February 6th
The Hydro Majestic Hotel, Blue Mountains NSW
Saturday, February 7th (SOLD OUT)
Avoca Beach Theatre, Avoca Beach NSW
Sunday, February 8th (SOLD OUT)
Dangar Island Bowlo, Dangar Island NSW
Friday, February 13th (SOLD OUT)
Flamingos Live, Newcastle NSW
Saturday, February 14th
Manning Entertainment Centre, Taree NSW
Sunday, February 15th
The Town Hall, Tamworth NSW
Thursday, February 19th
Royal Oak Hotel, Launceston TAS
Friday, February 20th
Shearwater Resort, Shearwater TAS
Saturday, February 21st
Little Sisters General Store, Sisters Beach TAS
Sunday, February 22nd
Longley Hotel, Longley TAS
Thursday, February 26th
Byron Theatre, Byron Bay NSW
Friday, February 27th
Soundlounge, Currumbin QLD
Saturday, February 28th (SOLD OUT)
Majestic Theatre, Pomona QLD
Sunday, March 1st
Kingston Butter Factory, Kingston QLD
Thursday, March 5th
Cowra Civic Centre, Cowra NSW
Friday, March 6th
The Street Theatre, Canberra ACT
Saturday, March 7th
Milton Theatre, Milton NSW
Sunday, March 8th
Smokey Dans, Tomakin NSW
Friday, March 20th
DRPAC, Thornlie WA
Saturday, March 21st (SOLD OUT)
Harvey Recreation & Cultural Centre, Harvey WA
Sunday, March 22nd (SOLD OUT)
Bridgetown Pottery Restaurant, Bridgetown WA
Thursday, March 26th
The Memo, Healesville VIC
Friday, March 27th
The Capital, Bendigo VIC
Saturday, March 28th
The Cube, Wodonga VIC
Sunday, March 29th
Riverlinks Westside, Shepparton VIC
Wednesday, April 8th
Portland Arts Centre, Portland VIC
Thursday, April 9th
Lighthouse Theatre, Warrnambool VIC
Friday, April 10th
Geelong Arts Centre, Geelong VIC
Saturday, April 11th
Theatre Royal, Castlemaine VIC
Thursday, April 16th
Frankston Arts Centre, Frankston VIC
Friday, April 17th
The Wedge Performing Arts Centre, Sale VIC
Saturday, April 18th
Berninneit Cultural Centre, Cowes VIC
Sunday, April 19th (SOLD OUT)
Meeniyan Town Hall, Meeniyan VIC
Friday, April 24th
Alice Springs Brewing Co, Alice Springs NT
Saturday, April 25th
Port Lincoln Brewing Co, Port Lincoln SA