Josh Pyke is gearing up for a national regional run, bringing his heartfelt songwriting to communities across Australia.

Following a sold-out national tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of his landmark debut Feeding the Wolves, Pyke is heading back out on the road, going regional this time with 36 intimate shows across Victoria, Tasmania, NSW, Queensland, Western Australia, and the ACT throughout 2026. See the full dates below.

These performances will see Josh strip back songs to their rawest form, giving fans the chance to experience favourites like “Middle of the Hill”, “The Summer”, and “The Lighthouse Song” alongside other hidden gems from his extensive catalogue.

“The Feeding the Wolves anniversary tour was such an incredibly special run of shows,” Pyke said. “Being able to revisit those songs with audiences who’ve carried them for twenty years was really emotional and celebratory. I can’t wait to take that energy and connection to the regional towns that have supported me from the very start.”

Over the past two decades, Pyke has become one of Australia’s most respected and enduring songwriters. Across seven studio albums, each debuting in the ARIA Top 10, he has collected four ARIA Awards, countless nominations, and multiple gold and platinum accreditations.

Renowned for his storytelling and musicianship, Josh’s solo performances create a rare intimacy, transforming each night into a celebration of songs, stories, and community.

JOSH PYKE AUSTRALIA 2026

Thursday, January 29th (SOLD OUT)

Rocky Mouth Pavilion, Maclean NSW

Friday, January 30th

Jetty Theatre, Coffs Harbour NSW

Saturday, January 31st

Bowraville Theatre, Bowraville NSW

Friday, February 6th

The Hydro Majestic Hotel, Blue Mountains NSW

Saturday, February 7th (SOLD OUT)

Avoca Beach Theatre, Avoca Beach NSW

Sunday, February 8th (SOLD OUT)

Dangar Island Bowlo, Dangar Island NSW

Friday, February 13th (SOLD OUT)

Flamingos Live, Newcastle NSW

Saturday, February 14th

Manning Entertainment Centre, Taree NSW

Sunday, February 15th

The Town Hall, Tamworth NSW

Thursday, February 19th

Royal Oak Hotel, Launceston TAS

Friday, February 20th

Shearwater Resort, Shearwater TAS

Saturday, February 21st

Little Sisters General Store, Sisters Beach TAS

Sunday, February 22nd

Longley Hotel, Longley TAS

Thursday, February 26th

Byron Theatre, Byron Bay NSW

Friday, February 27th

Soundlounge, Currumbin QLD

Saturday, February 28th (SOLD OUT)

Majestic Theatre, Pomona QLD

Sunday, March 1st

Kingston Butter Factory, Kingston QLD

Thursday, March 5th

Cowra Civic Centre, Cowra NSW

Friday, March 6th

The Street Theatre, Canberra ACT

Saturday, March 7th

Milton Theatre, Milton NSW

Sunday, March 8th

Smokey Dans, Tomakin NSW

Friday, March 20th

DRPAC, Thornlie WA

Saturday, March 21st (SOLD OUT)

Harvey Recreation & Cultural Centre, Harvey WA

Sunday, March 22nd (SOLD OUT)

Bridgetown Pottery Restaurant, Bridgetown WA

Thursday, March 26th

The Memo, Healesville VIC

Friday, March 27th

The Capital, Bendigo VIC

Saturday, March 28th

The Cube, Wodonga VIC

Sunday, March 29th

Riverlinks Westside, Shepparton VIC

Wednesday, April 8th

Portland Arts Centre, Portland VIC

Thursday, April 9th

Lighthouse Theatre, Warrnambool VIC

Friday, April 10th

Geelong Arts Centre, Geelong VIC

Saturday, April 11th

Theatre Royal, Castlemaine VIC

Thursday, April 16th

Frankston Arts Centre, Frankston VIC

Friday, April 17th

The Wedge Performing Arts Centre, Sale VIC

Saturday, April 18th

Berninneit Cultural Centre, Cowes VIC

Sunday, April 19th (SOLD OUT)

Meeniyan Town Hall, Meeniyan VIC

Friday, April 24th

Alice Springs Brewing Co, Alice Springs NT

Saturday, April 25th

Port Lincoln Brewing Co, Port Lincoln SA