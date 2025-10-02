UK songwriter Joy Crookes has locked in her first Australian headline shows since 2022.

To coincide with her appearance at the first ever New Year’s at the Bowl in Melbourne, the South London singer has today confirmed headline shows in Sydney and Brisbane in early January.

The shows come in support of Crookes’ second studio album, Juniper, released last week.

Meanwhile, the debut New Year’s at the Bowl will go ahead over two days at Melbourne’s Sidney Myer Music Bowl from January 31st.

Crookes is joined on the lineup by the likes of Underworld, Carl Cox, Maribou State, Confidence Man and Marc Rebillet.

Mike Ross, Promoter of New Year’s at the Bowl said: “We’re excited to launch New Year’s at the Bowl – two days of great music, ranging from a high-energy end to the year, to a relaxing, hopefully sun-drenched kick off for 2026.

“We hope the festival will grow into a celebration that feels unique to Naarm, with a wide-ranging musical program, great local acts and iconic location all coming together to reflect the tastes and spirit of the city, with a few surprises still to be revealed.”

General public tickets go on sale on Thursday, October 9th at 9am.

Click here for more details and check out all of the dates below.

JOY CROOKES 2026 AUSTRALIA TOUR

Friday, January 2nd

Enmore Theatre, Sydney

Saturday, January 3rd

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane