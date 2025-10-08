Joyce Manor have announced their next album, I Used To Go To This Bar, out January 30, 2026, and you can watch the music video for the new single now.

Joyce Manor are lighting up our day with the announcement of their next album release, I Used To Go To This Bar, the band’s first release since 2023’s 40 oz. to Fresno. Plus, you can already get a taste of the album with the music video for its first new single “Well, Whatever It Was”.

The video, directed by Lance Bangs, parodies The Great British Bake Off with a cast of UK comedians in The UK Rock Bake Off playing Robert Smith, Noel and Liam Gallagher, Morrissey, Kate Bush and Joyce Manor themselves. You can watch it below.

The single is SoCal punk in its peak form, and already worthy of an entry into the American songbook, at least thats what the band’s guitarist Barry Johnson thinks. “‘Well, Whatever It Was’ has got to be one of the most Southern California sounding songs ever recorded. I hear Jane’s Addiction in the verses, Beach Boys / Weezer in the chorus, and RHCP in the outro. It was LITERALLY produced by the guy from Bad Religion FFS”.

“Everyone was just firing on all cylinders for this one. Joey Warnoker’s drumming, TLA’s mix, and Lenny Castro’s percussion all just sent it to the end-zone. This song would go insanely hard in a Shrek film”. Is there any higher praise for a SoCal song than that?

I Used To Go To This Bar was produced by SoCal punk legend Brett Gurewitz (Bad Religion, Epitaph Records CEO), with the Torrance, CA-native trio of Barry Johnson, Chase Knobbe, and Matt Ebert finding rich new veins to tap in their short-and-sweet songcraft without losing an ounce of the bite that supported their rise to stardom in the first place.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

Despite the gap since their last album, Joyce Manor has been keeping busy. The band has been touring and collaborating with Weezer, making their television debut on Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney with “Constant Headache,” which was also featured in Season 3 of FX’s The Bear, and celebrating the 10th anniversary of Never Hungover Again.

The music video for “Well, Whatever It Was” is out now on YouTube. ‘I Used To Go That Bar’ will release January 30, 2026 via Epitaph Records.

I Used To Go To This Bar tracklist: