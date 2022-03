Joyner Lucas is a little further down on the Lollapalooza lineup than he’d like to be and throws shade at Machine Gun Kelly, who’s headlining.

Joyner Lucas took to Twitter to express his discontent with the location of his name on Lollapalooza’s lineup. He started off with a jab at Machine Gun Kelly before further Tweets that detailed the source of his frustration.

Then you got this goofy ass nigga headlining? Smh how sway? pic.twitter.com/fgHyU6CQJS — Joyner Lucas (@JoynerLucas) March 23, 2022

Apparently a friend hit up Lucas’ line to ask about his set time, and Lucas had a hard time seeing his name on the flier.

Bro hit me up today asking me what time is my set at @lollapalooza. I said huh? went and looked at the flier and had to find a microscope to find my name. 🤨 Disrespectful. They said i had to get my numbers up to be respected. So I went top 10 billboard independently. Still this — Joyner Lucas (@JoynerLucas) March 23, 2022 Love Joyner Lucas? Get the latest Joyner Lucas news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

The Worcester, MA artist directly addresses Lollapalooza and their placement of him in the lineup.

All I know is @lollapalooza better take my fukin name off that flier. I ain’t agree to that lineup and I don’t want that weak ass 💰 niggaz tried to give me. Next thing I kno the flier goes out and they gon put my name in some tiny ass letter like i ain’t me. Fuck outta here! 😡 — Joyner Lucas (@JoynerLucas) March 23, 2022

Joyner started off by saying he has everything to be a larger headline but isn’t getting the respect he deserves.

I’m the biggest independent artist period with the exception of my nigga tech. And I got the numbers & the fans & the💰 to back that statement up. How is it that these festivals keep tryna bunch my name up with a bunch of niggaz who ain’t on my level?. nigga I’m JOYNER LUCAS 🤨 — Joyner Lucas (@JoynerLucas) March 23, 2022

Twitter users react to Joyner Lucas and MGK drama

Joyner Lucas and Machine Gun Kelly in a race https://t.co/vs3wLKdBky pic.twitter.com/CDYpPgv3F2 — konors (@grovesysmind) March 23, 2022

this Lollapalooza lineup is so bad 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/6ddC36iqJg — Writer (@terxme) March 22, 2022

MGK when he sees everyone fell asleep at his concert pic.twitter.com/KFETS814jJ — geeky xay (@slimexavier) March 22, 2022

who keeps letting machine gun kelly play shows?? — pop jinx ❤️‍🔥🍒 (@xPopJinx) March 22, 2022

Lollapalooza full lineup 2022

Check below for the full Lollapalooza lineup listed in text.

METALLICA

DUA LIPA

J. COLE

GREEN DAY

DOJA CAT

MACHINE GUN KELLY

LIL BABY

KYGO

GLASS ANIMALS

BILLY STRINGS

BIG SEAN

THE KID LAROI

JAZMINE SULLIVAN

DON TOLIVER

CHARLI XCX

IDLES

TURNSTILE

KASKADE

REZZ

ZHU

YG

DOMINIC FIKE

KING PRINCESS

WALLOWS

STILL WOOZY

100 GECS

GIRL IN RED

ASHNIKKO

DENZEL CURRY

BLXST

BLACK COFFEE

DUKE DUMONT

POLO & PAN

LIQUID STRANGER

CLOZEE

WILLOW

ROYAL BLOOD

MÅNESKIN

MANCHESTER ORCHESTRA

CORDAE

LOCAL NATIVES

TOVE LO

THE MARÍAS

CAROLINE POLACHEK

BOB MOSES

MK

JOHN SUMMIT

BANKS

CHELSEA CUTLER

COIN

REMI WOLF

GORDO

FLETCHER

SIDEPIECE

COI LERAY

DASHBOARD CONFESSIONAL

ZACH BRYAN

BEACH BUNNY

TINASHE

PINKPANTHERESS

MUNA

LARRY JUNE

GOTH BABE

ATLIENS

CHRIS LORENZO

JOYNER LUCAS

ROLE MODEL

WET LEG

GRACIE ABRAMS

INHALER

SAM FENDER

PI’ERRE BOURNE

GLAIVE

JAX JONES

THE WOMBATS

YOUNG NUDY

SOFAYGO

MAHALIA

HABSTRAKT

KENNYHOOPLA

AUDREY NUNA

DJO

DEL WATER GAP

GENESIS OWUSU

BABY TATE

CLAIRE ROSINKRANZ

ALEXANDER 23

COCHISE

MAUDE LATOUR

TSHA

DUCKWRTH

PETEY

TEEZO TOUCHDOWN

EVAN GIIA

HINDS

ROLLING BLACKOUTS COASTAL FEVER

SURF MESA

WRECKNO

JASIAH

SAMPA THE GREAT

COCO & CLAIR CLAIR

ZOE WEES

GAYLE

HORSEGIRL

ERICA BANKS

BIJOU

ERICDOA

MIDWXST

KAYCYY

POM POM SQUAD

UNDERSCORES

DE’WAYNE

REDVEIL

MADDY O’NEAL

HANNAH WANTS

JUBILEE

GRABBITZ

FIIN

BIICLA

FLIPTURN

CRAWLERS

NIKO RUBIO

BLACKSTARKIDS

EMMY MELI

LA DOÑA

JACKIE HAYES

LOW CUT CONNIE

LAST DINOSAURS

AIIDA

TONY VELOUR

CALDER ALLEN

CHARM LA’DONNA

CHARLY JORDAN

COM3T

DAVID SOLOMON

LUCILLE CROFT

ZOOKËPER

STELLER

YOUNG FRANCO

BUFFALO NICHOLS

DYLAN

ROSIE

JESSE JO STARK

TAIPEI HOUSTON

BINKI

INDIA SHAWN

PRENTISS

JORDY

DAISY THE GREAT

PETER COTTONTALE

GIOVANNIE AND THE HIRED GUNS

BABYJAKE

LØLØ

RAWAYANA

GATA

LORNA SHORE

ELHAE

TRELLA

MEET ME @ THE ALTAR

MILLS

SAM AUSTINS

WILLIE JONES

DANNYLUX

BUCKY CHEDS