British heavy metal royalty Judas Priest have announced their first-ever official book, set to document the fifty-year history of the seminal act.
Judas Priest – 50 Heavy Metal Years is an extensive 648-page coffee table book. Comprised of a treasure trove of photographs — including unseen work from the legendary Ross Halfin— retrospective musings from the band’s current members, interwoven with writing from acclaimed journalist Mark Blake.
A press release details “hundreds of unseen, unpublished photographs from rock’s greatest photographers including Ross Halfin, Neil Zlozower, Mark Weiss, Fin Costello, Oliver Halfin and many more. With a linking text by renowned journalist Mark Blake the book explores the band’s exciting history on stage and off in a unique photo documentary.”
“I’ve photographed Judas Priest from 1978 until now,” Halfin says of the release, “and of all the bands I’ve worked with they are one of the most enjoyable to me — you have to love the mighty Priest.”
Judas Priest guitarist Glenn Tipton adds, “We spearheaded the visual image of metal — breathing new life into it, and it has been captured forever in the pages of this book.”
There will be four iterations of the book printed. Including a limited-edition charity version limited to 100. This version, covered in a striking blue foil, is set to benefit Tipton’s Glenn Tipton Parkinson’s Foundation. The rocker divulged his diagnosis back in 2018.
There will also be a bog-standard edition, a deluxe edition and “Epic Leather and Metal Edition”.
View this post on Instagram
Judas Priest Celebrate their career with their first official book titled – 50 HEAVY METAL YEARS PRE-ORDER DETAILS Judas Priest – 50 HEAVY METAL YEARS can be exclusively pre-ordered at www.rufuspublications.com The pre-order starts on September 11th 2020 at 3pm UK time on a first come first served basis Special priced bundle editions will also be available to pre-order and a 10% pre-order discount can be used at the online checkout with the code PRIEST50 JUDAS PRIEST and Rufus Publications are pleased to announce the publication of the first ever official Judas Priest book documenting the bands extensive history over the last 50 years – titled JUDAS PRIEST – 50 HEAVY METAL YEARS the book has been put together by David Silver, Ross Halfin and Jayne Andrews. “I’ve photographed Judas Priest from 1978 until now and of all the bands I’ve worked with they are one of the most enjoyable to me – you have to love the mighty Priest,” Ross Halfin, August 2020 This huge, 648 page coffee table book chronicles the history of the world’s foremost heavy metal band using hundreds of unseen, unpublished photographs from Rock’s greatest photographers including Ross Halfin, Neil Zlozower, Mark Weiss, Fin Costello, Oliver Halfin and many more. With a linking text by renowned journalist Mark Blake the book explores the bands exciting history on stage and off in a unique photo documentary designed to excite fans and devotees of true heavy metal the world over. Current band members have all contributed to the book with written pieces detailing their love and passion for the band, making this an extraordinary artefact for their legions of followers. The book features an exclusive cover by Mark Wilkinson who has worked with the band for many years now. Glenn Tipton comments “We spear-headed the visual image of metal – breathing new life into it and it has been captured forever in the pages of this book”. See all the details at http://bit.ly/JP50Book