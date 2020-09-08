British heavy metal royalty Judas Priest have announced their first-ever official book, set to document the fifty-year history of the seminal act.

Judas Priest – 50 Heavy Metal Years is an extensive 648-page coffee table book. Comprised of a treasure trove of photographs — including unseen work from the legendary Ross Halfin— retrospective musings from the band’s current members, interwoven with writing from acclaimed journalist Mark Blake.

A press release details “hundreds of unseen, unpublished photographs from rock’s greatest photographers including Ross Halfin, Neil Zlozower, Mark Weiss, Fin Costello, Oliver Halfin and many more. With a linking text by renowned journalist Mark Blake the book explores the band’s exciting history on stage and off in a unique photo documentary.”

“I’ve photographed Judas Priest from 1978 until now,” Halfin says of the release, “and of all the bands I’ve worked with they are one of the most enjoyable to me — you have to love the mighty Priest.”

Judas Priest guitarist Glenn Tipton adds, “We spearheaded the visual image of metal — breathing new life into it, and it has been captured forever in the pages of this book.”

There will be four iterations of the book printed. Including a limited-edition charity version limited to 100. This version, covered in a striking blue foil, is set to benefit Tipton’s Glenn Tipton Parkinson’s Foundation. The rocker divulged his diagnosis back in 2018.

There will also be a bog-standard edition, a deluxe edition and “Epic Leather and Metal Edition”.