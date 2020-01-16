Judas Priest has been snubbed by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame yet again, and Richie Faulkner is not pleased, calling the whole institution a “total joke”.

For the second time in their career, Judas Priest has been nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, placed in the Top 5 fan voting, but didn’t hear their name called when the induction class was announced.

Depeche Mode, Whitney Houston and Notorious B.I.G. were all accepted to join the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame before Judas Priest, which left many upset and venting on social media. Richie Faulkner in the meantime has answered a few comments with his passionate views.

When one fan tweeted, “Wait. Depeche Mode, Whitney Houston, Nine Inch Nails and Biggie Smalls BEFORE Judas Priest in Rock Hall 2020? How do I explain this to my child if I don’t understand it?,” Faulkner responded, “Doesn’t make sense does it Kenny? Hence why the rock hall holds no credibility for me and never has RHRF DOTF.”

Later, another Twitter follower commented, “Rock Hall is a joke Richie. It’s an absolute sham. 50 years of heavy metal is proof enough,” to which Faulkner replied, “I’ve said it before but 50 years in and still making music, touring the globe to the best fans in the world is the biggest accolade I can think of. These institutions are founded on what these guys helped create and to not be included is a total joke. I have spoken haha RHRF DOTF”

Last year, when the band was announced to be in the running for a second time, singer Rob Halford stated, “There’s always a tinge of controversy about the Hall, but the fact that Priest is here again speaks volumes about the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame respecting heavy metal music, especially British heavy metal music.”

