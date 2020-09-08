Judas Priest vocalist Rob Halford has revealed that he is currently chipping away at a solo blues album.

The rocker recently dropped by Paltrocast with Darren Paltrowitz where he delved into the new album, revealing that he and his family had steadily been making headway with the new record.

In past interviews, Halford has expressed his interest in writing a blues record. When Paltrowitz asked if the album was still on the table, Halford revealed “It is, and I’ll give you an exclusive: it’s already begun.”

He continued, “I’ve been working on this blues album with my brother and my nephew and friends that I worked with together on the Celestial album. We had such a great time, and they’re so talented. And that blues thing has never left me – it’s just part of rock and roll.

“We’re slowly putting bits and pieces together. There’s no timeline on it. We’re kicking the tires, and I’ve already got some bits of ideas here and there, and they sound great.”

The team working on the forthcoming record, which includes Rob’s brother Nigel and nephew Alex, previously worked with Halford on his 2019 Christmas record, Celestial.

On September 29th, Rob Halford will release his tell-all autobiography, Confess, via Hachette Books.

The rocker has promised a no-holds-barred account of his life, stating that the book “is a unique, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” for him to be able to “expose every facet” of himself.

“Digging deep with nothing to hid and nothing to fear was in many ways exciting, fun, disturbing, terrifying, and cathartic,” he detailed. “I’ve held nothing back. It’s time for me to Confess.”

In addition to Rob’s autobiography, earlier today Judas Priest announced that they will be releasing an extensive coffee-table book in celebration of their 50th anniversary as a band.

Judas Priest – 50 Heavy Metal Years is an extensive 648-page coffee table book. Comprised of a treasure trove of photographs — including unseen work from the legendary Ross Halfin— retrospective musings from the band’s current members, interwoven with writing from acclaimed journalist Mark Blake.