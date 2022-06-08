Juice WRLD’s girlfriend Ally Lotti has told fans that there’s more to the rapper’s death than they have been told but has been elusive about the details.

“I’ve been quiet for the past year and a half,” Lotti said on a video that was posted on Twitter by @Kurrco. “I took myself away from everyone because I knew what was going to happen if people knew what happened the day before Jarryd passed and the day that Jarryd passed. Which I cannot speak upon at this moment but I will. I just have to make sure that I am safe.”

She added, “I cannot let jarryd’s legacy be what it is.”

Lotti continued, “It’s always been about money. Jarryd made enough money to not have this issue. I would literally sit on his lap every day and be like ‘don’t go record, they don’t need us, they don’t need you anymore, you’ve made so many songs. They didn’t think I was going to make it through this year. There have been so many times they’ve tried, they’ve tried their hardest to make sure I wasn’t going to be here and I pushed and kept going.”

The 29-year-old concluded, “If I’m gone, they [the record label] have no one in their way, they can make up any story they want.”

Lotti has previously spoken about her relationship with the rapper, saying that they were “best friends”.

“I was a stripper before a J and I dated and we were best friends for a year while I was. I’ve never been a drug dealer, yes I have been on drugs? Yal kno no real shit about me and I’m not ashamed of anything about me. Sry but you will die I have no problem w sharing any of it”

Lotti and Juice WRLD started dating in 2018 and the rapper passed away of an accidental overdose of oxycodone and codeine in 2019.

