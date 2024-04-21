Juicy Fest has revealed its 2025 lineup for the biggest hip hop and R&B nostalgia music festival in the Southern Hemisphere.

The main 2025 headliners include Ludacris, a three-time Grammy-winning, 20-time Grammy-nominated hip-hop icon. There’s also American hip-hop and R&B icons, Akon, Tyga, Keyshia Cole, Omarion, Fat Joe, SWV, Blackstreet and Jacquees. You can check out the full lineup below.

For its third edition, Juicy Fest will be held across eight locations in Australia and New Zealand next January, beginning in Christchurch on the 8th and ending in Queensland on the 19th (see full details below).

Tickets to the over 18s one-day festival go on sale on Thursday, May 2nd at 6pm local time. Fans can pre-register ahead of time to purchase tickets from 6pm local time on the day before. For all ticketing and information, visit juicyfest.co

Juicy Fest promoters Matthew Spratt and Glenn Meikle sharee that the 2025 lineup is all about good vibes and positive memories.

“This year’s line-up is packed with artists responsible for some of R&B and hip hop’s biggest hits of the 1990s, 2000s and 2010s and we’re excited to see the crowd respond to the high energy of our artists,” Spratt says.

“Every year we are excited to bring another line-up to Australia and we believe we’ve come up with a high calibre group of artists that people will be excited to see,” Meikle says.

“We’ve locked in some of the biggest names in R&B and hip hop from the 1990s and 2000s era and they’re just as excited about coming to Australia as we are to be hosting them,” Spratt says.

Juicy Fest 2025 will provide a sense of nostalgia for everyone who loves the R&B and hip hop sounds of the 90s, 2000s and 2010s.

Juicy Fest 2025

More information and tickets available via juicyfest.co

Pre-registration: Wednesday 1 May, from 6pm local time

General public sales: Thursday 2 May, from 6pm local time

Wednesday, January 8th

Christchurch

Friday, January 10th

Wellington

Saturday, January 11th

Auckland

Sunday, January 12th

Tauranga

Wednesday, January 15th

Perth

Friday, January 17th

Melbourne

Saturday, January 18th

Sydney

Sunday, January 19th

Queensland

Lineup

Ludacris

Akon

Tyga

Keyshia Cole

Omarion

Fat Joe

SWV

Blackstreet

Jacquees