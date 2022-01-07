The budding romance between Kanye West and Julia Fox has been confirmed in a bizarre letter penned by Fox herself.

The actress has written a very forthcoming article about life with Ye for Interview, describing their relationship as “organic”.

“I met Ye in Miami on New Year’s Eve and it was an instant connection. His energy is so fun to be around. He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night,” begins the descriptive letter.

“We decided to keep the energy going and fly back to New York City to see Slave Play. Ye’s flight landed at six and the play was at seven and he was there ON TIME. I was impressed. After the play we chose to do dinner at Carbone which is one of my favorite restaurants. Obviously.”

Fox then goes on to share that Ye booked a hotel room for her and filled it with clothes for her wear, which is giving Kimmy K deja vu vibes.

“At the restaurant, Ye directed an entire photo shoot for me while people dined! The whole restaurant loved it and cheered us on while it was happening. After dinner Ye had a surprise for me. I mean, I’m still in shock. Ye had an entire hotel suite full of clothes. It was every girl’s dream come true. It felt like a real Cinderella moment.

“I don’t know how he did it, or how he got all of it there in time. But I was so surprised. Like, who does things like this on a second date? Or any date! Everything with us has been so organic. I don’t know where things are headed but if this is any indication of the future I’m loving the ride,” she wrote.

The paragraph is accompanied by a photo of Ye dressing Fox in a hotel room with a rack of clothes behind them. The photos don’t stop there, either. The couple really gave their relationship a hard launch with a bunch of pics showing them making out against a wall, and on the floor. There is also a photo of Fox pinning ‘Ye down on the floor. It’s a lot.

Read the entire weird and wonderful letter by Julia Fox here.