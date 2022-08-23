Ahead of the release of her hugely-anticipated third studio album this week, Julia Jacklin has announced an East Coast headline tour.

The acclaimed singer-songwriter will perform in Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne throughout February 2023 (see full details below), after spending much of this year on a comprehensive tour of the U.S., U.K., and Europe. The forthcoming East Coast tour will be her first Australian shows accompanied by her full band since 2020.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Monday, August 29th at 10am local time. The Frontier presale begins on Thursday, August 25th at 10am local time. A Penny Drop presale also kicks off on Thursday at the same time.

Jacklin’s third album, PRE PLEASURE, is being released this Friday, August 26th, and has today been teased with final single ‘Be Careful With Yourself’ (listen below). The track follows previous singles ‘Lydia Wears A Cross’, ‘I Was Neon’, and ‘Love, Try Not To Go’.

The album was recorded in Montreal, Canada, with producer Marcus Paquin (The National), alongside collaborator Owen Pallett on string arrangements, which were recorded by an orchestra in Prague.

PRE PLEASURE is the follow-up to 2019’s excellent Crushing, which reached number eight on the ARIA Albums Chart and was nominated for six awards at that year’s ARIA Music Awards, including Best Female Artist and Best Independent Release.

For more on this topic, follow the Live Music Observer or the Indie Observer.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Julia Jacklin 2023 Australian Tour

Presented by Frontier Touring, Penny Drop and triple j

Frontier Members presale begins Thursday, August 25th (10am local time)

Penny Drop Members presale begins Thursday, August 25th (10am local time)

General public sale begins Monday, August 29th (10am local time)

Saturday, February 25th

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW (All Ages)

Tickets: Ticketek

Sunday, February 26th

Tivoli Theatre, Brisbane, QLD (18+)

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Tuesday, February 28th

The Forum, Melbourne, VIC (18+)

Tickets: Ticketek

Check out ‘Be Careful With Yourself’ by Julia Jacklin: