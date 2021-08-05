Singer-songwriter Julia Jacklin has announced that she’s postponing her Australian tour until 2022 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The acclaimed artist was due to play at Melbourne Recital Centre tomorrow night, August 5th, but that and all future dates for this year have been cancelled. Jacklin broke the unfortunate news in an Instagram post.

“SORRY everyone but I’m postponing my Aus tour to 2022,” she wrote. “It’s all a big sad mess isn’t it and I just want everyone to be safe and the shows to not be awkward/stressful and to not have to keep changing the dates every week, coming on here with a bunch of fake optimism etc.”

Jacklin stressed that refunds would be given to fans if they wish but urged them to hold onto their tickets, saying “I’ll let you know ASAP when the new dates are.”

The only positive note was Jacklin stating that she’s going to instead focus on making her new record. “I’m going to just make a new record and play for you next year when I understand/remember who I am etc and when I hopefully don’t have to worry about anyone dying from hearing me sing,” she said. Her last album, Crushing, was one of 2019’s best releases.

Jacklin also expressed her gratitude to fans: I also want to acknowledge that my last record did well, you guys paid good money to own it/attend the shows/buy the merch and I am lucky to have enough money to live without playing these shows. That’s not the case for everyone who is booking shows right now obviously. But I can make this choice and pay my bills and I am FOREVER grateful for that.”

She continued: “My heart goes out to the Australian music community right now; trying to release new music, trying to monetise your work on the internet, feeling foolish on here after having to announce yet another postponement! I don’t have the answers but I feel for you all!”

This is sadly becoming the new normal in the music industry. Let’s hope Jacklin can perform as soon as possible next year.

