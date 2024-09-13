Julian Belbachir is back in Australia for a five-show tour, giving regional fans a chance to catch his spellbinding live act.

The Moroccan-Australian drummer and multi-instrumentalist, born in Sydney but now based in Morocco, will showcase his unique sound developed with a whole host of global artists.

He’ll be hitting Byron Bay, Bellingen, Uralla, Wagga Wagga, and Dubbo, joined by Malian guitarist Moussa Diakite and California’s Qvln. Expect a mix of North African trance and diverse soundscapes, all showcasing Belbachir’s knack for blending global styles.

Belbachir has worked with a range of artists, including Canadian group The Halluci Nation, Ghanaian singer Rocky Dawuni, and Australians like the late Stuart Fergie from OKA, Tash Sultana, and Nick Littlemore from Empire of the Sun and Pnau.

He last performed in Australia at the Blue Mountains Music Festival in Katoomba back in March, so it’s been a while since he’s had the opportunity to showcase his sound to Aussie audiences.

Tone Deaf caught up with Belbachir to chat about his upcoming shows. Check out the full conversation below.

Julian Belbachir Australia Tour 2024

For tickets and more info, visit julianbelbachir.com

Friday, September 27th

Byron Theatre, Byron Bay

With Leonard Sumner (Canada)

Saturday, September 28th

Bellingen Memorial Hall, Bellingen

With Leonard Sumner (Canada)

Sunday, September 29th

McCrossins Mill, Uralla

Saturday, October 5th

CSU Playhouse, Wagga Wagga

Sunday, October 6th

Western Plains Cultural Centre, Dubbo

Tone Deaf: How important is it to you to meld your Moroccan and Australian heritage together in your music?

Julian Belbachir: My music is a reflection of my identity. Born in Sydney, I was exposed to many types of music, but what always what was always my biggest love from a young age was traditional music. I think for me as an artist it’s important to always pay my respect to my roots but also embrace the western world. For me, keeping authentic elements that have been offered to me from my elders in Morocco and in Mali and fusing my contemporary influences is what I feel is of the most importance.

Which Moroccan musicians should our readers check out

Freshly released album by Abdel Benaddi, A Dream in Essaouira, which I had the honour of producing in Morocco in 2023. Mahmoud Guinia is the grand master of Gnawa music and deff [sic] worth checking out. Also, OUM is one of Morocco’s best female artists and makes beautiful records and sings like no one else!

Who are your favourite Australian artists?

I would have to say my favourite Australian artists right now are Andrew Gurruwiwi Band, OKA, Emily Wurramurra, Zennith, Subtribe, and Chris Tamwoy, to name a few.

Tell us about the best artists you’ve worked with throughout your career. Which ones did you have the best connection with?

I’ve had the honour of working with a wide range of musicians and artist around the world and have learned valuable lessons from many of them. Working on my new album, which is to be released, I had the chance to work with Baru Diallo who was the bass player for my musical hero Ali Farka Toure, which was a real highlight for me.

Also working with the incredible Leonard Sumner from Canada has been a lifelong brotherhood of making albums and touring around the world.

As well as a number of other incredible artists like the late great Stuart Fergie from OKA, The Halluci Nation, formerly known as A Tribe Called Red, Tash Sultana, Rocky Dawuni, Archie Roach to name a few .

What are the big differences between living in Morocco and Australia?

I feel the biggest difference, for me, is the sense of community and culture in Morocco is so strong. Music exists all day, every day with a community of people who play music for the purpose of ceremonies, joy, and day-to-day life. Sometimes in Australia it’s so easy to be consumed by the music industry and the feeling to need to be busy, busy, busy! The laid[back] relationship with time is a very healthy feeling to just be present in the moment and just trusting you will get all the things done in time and not on time.

What is the music scene/community like in Morocco?

The music seen is absolutely thriving! You will see people playing music and singing on every corner and down any alleyway. There also are live gigs on every night at lots of music venues and then just people singing and drumming at home as you walk through the town. It’s a constant stream of inspiration.

Tell us about the musicians backing you up on this tour. Why did you pick them?

The musicians who are playing with me on this tour are my family and my community and some of the best musicians in their fields in the world. We have been touring around the world for many years through many different projects.

I’m so excited to welcome Canadian First Nations artist Leonard Sumner to open the Byron and Bellingen shows back to Australian shores. Leonard is one of the most powerful performers I have come across. With his storytelling and powerful lyrics it’s very special to have him share his stories and experiences with audiences in Australia.

It’s a great honour to have Moussa Diakite joining me on guitar. Moussa is one of the best and most respected guitarist from Mali, West Africa and has played with the biggest names in Malian music like Salif Keita and Toumani Diabaté. Having Moussa with me gives a taste of Mali and the rich history shared with Morocco.

Joining me on violin and vocals is QVLN, who will be joining us from the US, who is such an incredibly talented musician who I have been working with for the past eight years.

You’ve worked with Empire of the Sun and Pnau, is that right?

I been working with my dear friend Nick Littlemore for many years in the studio. I have learned a great deal about studio production watching him produce the records for Empire of The Sun and Pnau. He is a true master of his craft and I have done many sessions with him and watching his approach to production has been a massive inspiration to my workflow.

Outside of Australia and Morocco, what’s your favourite country to perform in?

I really enjoy connecting with community and culture and have had some magical experiences touring around the world. I feel that playing in Hawaii and Canada has been such a special part of my journey connecting with other Indigenous people and really going deeper in to culture that inspires the music.

You’ve played at some of the best music festivals in the world. Does one stand out above the rest?

Ahhh that’s a tough one… But I would have to say that the production at the Fusion Festival in Germany was pretty amazing! 100,000 people on an old air force base with musicians from all over the world and some of the best production I have ever seen with stages, sound and atmosphere. That was something that will always stick with me as a career highlight.

Music is more global than ever these days. Do you hope more listeners embrace music from places they’re not from?

Yes, absolutely! I think it’s an amazing time with technology and the internet and we have access to the whole world now at our fingertips. Music is far beyond entertainment and something far more powerful. Traditional music is used for healing and is so important in this world right now with so much distraction and drama. Being open to music of different languages and cultures is a great thing for one’s health, mind and spirit.