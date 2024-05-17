Tash Sultana has discussed the music industry and more in a new interview.

The acclaimed multi-instrumentalist was the latest guest on the ‘Behind The Rolling Stone Cover’ podcast, and was forthright in their opinion on what the music industry is like.

“The music industry is literally the fuckin’ wild west,” Sultana told Rolling Stone AU/NZ Editor-in-Chief Poppy Reid. “…Cowboy after cowboy in here, and everybody’s makin’ up the rules.”

“Even at major labels it’s cowboys making up the rules?” asked Reid. “I think so,” Sultana replied.

Even though Sultana has to deal with “cowboy after cowboy” in the industry, they have a personal recipe for success: look at their heroes and figure it out.

“A lot of the time I’ve looked at something or someone [successful] and go, ‘Well, they’ve gotten here – let’s work backwards from that point,'” they explained.

Sultana added that this is how they’ve approached their other ventures, including their charity I AM ME and their Lonely Lands Agency, which has got around 75 artists on its roster.

“I’ve also got Lonely Lands Studio Records which is only me – I’ve only signed myself – to keep my independence by being a buffer to any label that comes along. Because they’re not signing Tash Sultana – they’re going into a partnership with Lonely Lands Records and that’s how I distribute my music… I’ve been independent my whole career,” Sultana said.

You can listen to Sultana’s full podcast episode above.

Tones and I was the previous guest on the ‘Behind The Rolling Stone Cover’ podcast, during which she discussed various aspects of her career and relationships within the music industry, including the importance of her friendship with US rapper Macklemore.

‘Behind The Rolling Stone Cover’ is sponsored by Shure, affordable, durable, and exceptional-sounding microphones you can rely on. Available to watch and listen on Rolling Stone AU/NZ, and to stream on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and all major podcast platforms.