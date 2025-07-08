For an outsider looking in, Julian McMahon lived the dream.

An Australian who tackled Hollywood head-on, he’s forever a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (he played Doctor Doom in the Fantastic Four duology); he was shortlisted for a Golden Globe Award for his portrayal of the dodgy Dr. Christian Troy in FX’s Nip/Tuck; and starred as Cole Turner in the long-running Charmed.

McMahon, who died July 2 following a battle with cancer, was the son of a former prime minister, Billy McMahon, and was briefly an extended member of Australia’s first family of pop, the Minogues.

The Sydney-born actor married Dannii Minogue, Kylie’s younger sister, in 1994, after meeting on the set of Seven Network’s Home And Away.

Before he put a ring on it, McMahon appears in two hyper-colourful Dannii Minogue music videos, “This Is It” and “This Is the Way”, both released through Mushroom Records in 1993.

Dannii, a former member of the Young Talent Team, was, at the time, a major pop star in the UK, landing nine top 10 singles and two top 10 albums. Those hits included “This Is It,” which peaked at No. 10 on the Official UK Singles Chart, and “This Is The Way” impacted the top 40, reaching No. 27.

The marriage lasted 18 months, though the music videos live on.

The late, leading man appeared in a string of films including The Surfer, and the underrated 2018 retro Australian comedy Swinging Safari, in which his character Rick Jones nearly gets it on with Kylie Minogue’s Kaye Hall.

McMahon’s death was confirmed through the official “Nip/Tuck” Facebook page. The remembrance post read, “Warner Bros. Television mourns the loss of our friend Julian McMahon. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, colleagues, and fans.”

He is survived by his wife, Kelly Paniagua, and his daughter, Madison, from a previous marriage to ex-Baywatch star Brooke Burns. McMahon was 56.