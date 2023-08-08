Funky English duo Jungle have announced an Australia and New Zealand tour.

The pair will visit the two countries in May of next year, performing shows in Auckland, Melbourne, Brisbane, and Sydney (see full dates below).

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, August 11th at 12pm local time. The Live Nation pre-sale begins on Thursday, August 10th at 11am local time, while the Jungle pre-sale commences on Thursday, August 10th at 10am local time.

Jungle will be touring in support of their highly-anticipated fourth studio album, Volcano, which releases this week. The album contains collaborations with the likes of Channel Tres, Erick the Architect, and Roots Manuva.

Volcano follows 2021’s Loving in Stereo, which became the group’s top 10 hit on the ARIA Albums Chart. It also became their highest-charting album in their home country. Jungle first rose to prominence with their self-titled debut album in 2014, which was shortlisted for the prestigious Mercury Prize that year.

To coincide with the release of their new album, a full-length film, Volcano, The Motion Picture, will premiere exclusively on the Jungle fan club from Friday, August 11th (fans can access the film here).

Before heading to Australia and New Zealand next year, Jungle will perform to almost 200,000 people across their 2023 tour, which kicks off at the end of August at London’s All Points East Festival. They’ll then perform across America and Europe throughout the rest of the year.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Jungle 2024 Australia & New Zealand Tour

Jungle pre-sale begins Wednesday, August 9th (10am local time)

Live Nation pre-sale begins Thursday, August 10th (11am local time)

General sale begins Friday, August 11th (12pm local time)

Tickets available via livenation.com.au

May 15th

Spark Arena, Auckland, NZ

May 17th

Festival Hall, Melbourne, VIC

May 19th

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD

May 22nd

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney, NSW