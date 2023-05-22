After almost three months of events, Jim Beam Welcome Sessions has come to a close, having proven themselves to be the biggest celebration of local music going around the country in recent months.

Since it first kicked off back in 2021, Jim Beam Welcome Sessions have managed to rekindle our passion for music following some difficult years by placing both fans and artists in a rare setting where they can see big local names who have risen to massive heights getting back to their roots as they play smaller shows to the communities that have been supporting them since day one.

However, it was earlier this year that the 2023 festivities got into full swing, partnering with the likes of Lime Cordiale, Drapht, Bag Raiders, and Wafia for a run of shows that delighted fans across the board and underlined the power of live music.

On April 29th though, this year’s run of events came to an end, with Brisbane indie-rockers The Jungle Giants heading down to Melbourne to take over The Osborne Rooftop for an afternoon that fans wouldn’t forget.

Speaking to Rolling Stone Australia ahead of the event, it was clear The Jungle Giants weren’t going to be taking their appearance at the rooftop venue for granted.

“It’s been a long time since we’ve done such an intimate show so we’re really excited,” they explained.” It’s sometimes a little more nerve-wracking because you can actually see everyone’s face, but that also means we get to chat and meet everyone which is a whole lot of fun.

“It’s definitely a nice change of pace for sure,” they added. “Plus a rooftop gig adds to the romance.”

Indeed, it was a truly romantic affair, with fans and band alike appearing to love every moment of the afternoon, with warming sunshine among the stylish surrounds. Refreshing Jim Beam drinks were also on show and tasting even better with the sunshine on such a sunny day.

The Jungle Giants themselves wasted no opportunities to show why they’re one of the country’s most beloved bands, performing a slew of favourites, including ‘Used To Be In Love’, ‘Feel The Way I Do’, ‘Love Signs’, and even new track, ‘Trippin Up’. Working with Leigh Agius from Pollen Arts Club, the visual aspect of the affair was also well-looked after, ensuring that no stone was left unturned.

Funny and personable, at every opportunity, the band blurred the lines between being artists and simple lovers of music, ensuring that they engaged with their dedicated fans – including one diehard who sung the word to every song.

“We wouldn’t be here without [our fans],” they told Rolling Stone recently. “We’d still be making music, but probably in a cave somewhere.”

Of course, it was the big finale that everyone was waiting for, with fan excitement going into overdrive as the band capped things off with ‘Heavy Hearted’, leaving their audience chanting for an encore as they left the stage.

Things didn’t end there either though, with The Jungle Giants launching into a meet and greet with fans after their set, going so far as to extend it to ensure that no one in attendance missed out on the experience.

Undoubtedly, Jim Beam Welcome Sessions has been some of the most sought-after tickets in recent months, with Aussie music fans all over the country hoping to get up close and personal with some of their favourite bands. And with The Jungle Giants wrapping things up in Melbourne recently, it’s easy to see why these performances and experiences have been so well-received.

Though things might have now come to an end for 2023, it’s clear that punters will be counting down the days to when they might get the chance to relive such a wonderful opportunity that intersects a love of music with the appreciation that Aussie artists have for their adoring fans.