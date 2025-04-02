Iconic French electronic duo Justice are coming to Australia this year.

Justice will play just three shows in December, but they’re set to be three massive arena shows. The Parisian pair will head to Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena on Wednesday, December 3rd, followed by Melbourne’s John Cain Arena on Friday, December 5th, with a final show at Brisbane Entertainment Centre on Sunday, December 7th.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, April 9th at 1pm local time. There will also be multiple pre-sales beginning at staggered times next week (see full details below).

Justice’s ongoing global tour has been earning rave reviews around the world, with Rolling Stone UK calling their live set a “pulverising audio-visual spectacular that deserves to go down in history.”

Today’s tour announcement follows a major career period for Justice.

The group made their comeback at last year’s Coachella, unveiling their thrilling new live show at the US festival. 2024 also saw the release of their first album in eight years, Hyperdrama, which earned them a nomination at the 2025 Grammys.

Hyperdrama contained a notable Australian connection, with Tame Impala featuring on two tracks, “Neverender” and “One Night/All Night”, the former of which won Best Dance/Electronic Recording at this year’s Grammys.

Expect “One Night/All Night” to be a highlight of their upcoming Australian tour, after the track landed as triple j’s most played song in February last year.

Justice 2025 Australian Tour

Fan pre-sale begins Monday, April 7th (1pm local time)

Spotify pre-sale begins Tuesday, April 8th (1pm local time)

TEG Live pre-sale begins Tuesday, April 8th (1pm local time)

General sale begins Wednesday, April 9th (1pm local time)

Ticket information available via teglive.com.au

Wednesday, December 3rd

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

Friday, December 5th

John Cain Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Sunday, December 7th

Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD