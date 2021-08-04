Justin Bieber recently took to Instagram to praise Morgan Wallen’s album – which he apparently just discovered.

As per Complex, Bieber shared a screen shot of the disgraced country singer’s album on his Instagram stories, writing “Love this album”.

Beliebers responded to Bieber’s appraisal of the album, particularly how disappointed they all were.

One Belieber commented, “i’m so upset that Justin is supporting morgan’s music everything was going well and he ruined it with that.”

As it turns out, Bieber himself actually had no idea about Wallen’s racial slur controversy, where he was found saying the n-slur and thens subsequently issuing an apology.

To apologise to his fan’s Bieber assured his fans that he had no idea about Wallen’s past racist remarks and that he doesn’t tolerate racism or discrimination – something that Beliebers all already know.

Bieber said, “I had no idea that the guy’s music I posted was recently found saying racist comments. As you know I don’t support or tolerate any sort of racism or discrimination. I had no idea. I sincerely apologize to anyone I offended.”

Back in February, TMZ had posted footage of Wallen which revealed the country singer using the N-slur while drunk on a night out with friends.

The video arrived with a statement from Wallen. He said, “I’m embarrassed and sorry. I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back. There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever. I want to sincerely apologize for using the word. I promise to do better.”

Not long after that, Wallen received six Billboard nominations for his successful album, however the production company behind the show refused to chuck him an invite.

In a statement to announce that, they said, “Morgan Wallen is a finalist this year based on charting. As his recent conduct does not align with our core values, we will not be including him on the show in any capacity (performing, presenting, accepting).”

