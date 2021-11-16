Nearly five years since he last toured the country, Canadian pop icon Justin Bieber has announced his return to Australian, unveiling a run of headline dates as part of his Justice world tour.

Announced this morning, the global tour will see Bieber, kicking things off in early 2022 and keeping him busy until the start of 2023, with an Aussie trek slated for late next year.

Scheduled for November of 2022, Bieber is set to play four dates in the country, beginning with a show in Perth at HBF Park on the 22nd. The singer will then travel to Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium and the Sydney Football Stadium, before wrapping up his local trek at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium ahead of a trip across the ditch to Auckland.

Tickets to Justin Bieber’s Australian tour go on sale from 11am local time, Wednesday, November 24th (except Brisbane, which is on sale from 12pm local time), with a Frontier Members Pre-Sale running 24 hours from Monday, November 22nd.

The Australian headline tour is Bieber’s first local tour since his Purpose world tour in 2017. Since then, he’s been rather busy, releasing Changes in February of 2020, and Justice in March of 2021.

Bieber also found himself atop the local charts most recently as part of his work with Australian artist The Kid LAROI, with “Stay” from the latter’s F*ck Love 3: Over You mixtape charting globally, including #1 positions in the US and Europe.

Justin Bieber – Justice World Tour Australia & New Zealand 2022

Tuesday, November 22nd, 2022

HBF Park, Perth, WA

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Saturday, November 26th, 2022

Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, VIC

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Wednesday, November 30th, 2022

Sydney Football Stadium, Sydney, NSW

Tickets: Ticketek

Saturday, December 3rd, 2022

Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, QLD

Tickets: Ticketek

Wednesday, December 7th, 2022

Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, NZ

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Tickets on sale from 11am local time, Wednesday, November 24th (Brisbane on sale from 11am local and Auckland on sale from 10am local)

Frontier Members Pre-Sale runes 24 hours from Monday, November 22nd