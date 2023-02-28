Justin Bieber has cancelled his upcoming tour of Australia and New Zealand.
Frontier Touring broke the news on social media this morning: “Frontier Touring regret to advise that @justinbieber’s Justice Tour of Australia and New Zealand has been cancelled. All tickets purchased through the official ticketing outlets will receive a refund directly from the shows ticketing agency.”
No official reason for the cancellation was provided, and fans were naturally disappointed in the comments. “I knew he would cancel he doesn’t want to anything anymore his sold his catalogue he wants to retire from music,” claimed one person. “Disappointing after 15 months of waiting,” wrote another.
The cancellation, though, had been coming. Bieber confirmed the postponement of the Australia and New Zealand leg of his world tour late last year, following cancellation of his tour dates elsewhere in the world.
The pop star had been scheduled to play six shows in Australia and New Zealand at the end of the year, but these were put on hold until an unspecified time “next year.”
This isn’t the first time Bieber’s tour has been changed, with the run of dates originally scheduled to take place in 2020. Most recently, his Ramsay Hunt Syndrome diagnosis (a rare virus that causes facial paralysis), led to postponements.
Justin Bieber initially managed to cover most of North America on the tour until postponing the remaining dates in June. After resuming the tour two months later, he then announced that he needed to take a break from touring “to make my health the priority right now.”
“Earlier this year, I went public about my battle with Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome, where my face was partly paralyzed,” Bieber previously stated about the postponements.
“As the result of this illness, I was not able to complete the North America leg of the Justice Tour.After resting end consulting with doctors, family and team, I went to Europe in an effort to continue with the tour.
“I performed six live shows, but it took a real toll on me. This past weekend I performed at Rock in Rio and I gave everything I have to the people in Brazil. After getting off stage, the exhaustion overtook me and I realized that I needed to make my health a priority right now. So I’m going to take a break from touring for the time being.”