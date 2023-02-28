Justin Bieber has cancelled his upcoming tour of Australia and New Zealand.

Frontier Touring broke the news on social media this morning: “Frontier Touring regret to advise that @justinbieber’s Justice Tour of Australia and New Zealand has been cancelled. All tickets purchased through the official ticketing outlets will receive a refund directly from the shows ticketing agency.”

No official reason for the cancellation was provided, and fans were naturally disappointed in the comments. “I knew he would cancel he doesn’t want to anything anymore his sold his catalogue he wants to retire from music,” claimed one person. “Disappointing after 15 months of waiting,” wrote another.

The cancellation, though, had been coming. Bieber confirmed the postponement of the Australia and New Zealand leg of his world tour late last year, following cancellation of his tour dates elsewhere in the world.

The pop star had been scheduled to play six shows in Australia and New Zealand at the end of the year, but these were put on hold until an unspecified time “next year.”

This isn’t the first time Bieber’s tour has been changed, with the run of dates originally scheduled to take place in 2020. Most recently, his Ramsay Hunt Syndrome diagnosis (a rare virus that causes facial paralysis), led to postponements.