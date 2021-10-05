Justin Bieber is in the process of delivering a line of pre-rolled joints inspired by his song ‘Peaches’.

According to the Guardian, Bieber has launched a partnership with Los Angeles-based cannabis company, Palms.

The partnership will reportedly see Bieber’s partnership create pre-packed joints (seven in each) and will kick off by being sold in California.

Recreational marijuana can be legally used in California for those who are over 21.

Bieber issued a statement on the new partnership, saying that he wants to make “cannabis approachable” and to “destigmatise it”.

“I’m a fan of Palms and what they are doing by making cannabis approachable and helping to destigmatise it,” the ‘Peaches’ singer said, “Especially for the many people who find it helpful for their mental health.”

“I wanted to make sure that I was doing something with them that felt genuine, and Peaches felt like a good place to start.”

Noah Annes, co-founder of Palms also issued a statement on the collaboration, saying that they are impressed by Bieber “openness” on mental heath.

“Justin’s vulnerability and openness about his mental health struggles impressed us beyond measure, and we knew immediately we would want him to be at the helm of our first-ever collaboration.”

“With Justin’s help shining the spotlight on these important topics, we hope to inspire others to talk more freely about both mental health and cannabis consumption.”

Financial aspects of the partnership have not been revealed, however Bieber has reportedly stated that a fraction of the profits will be directed to support a charity called Veterans Walk and Talk – where they use cannabis and psychedelics as part of its therapy to support ex-service people.

As well as the Last Prisoner Project, an organisation which campaigns to support those by way of criminal justice reform as a result of marijuana convictions.

