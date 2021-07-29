Justin Bieber has shared a message of support for US gymnast Simone Biles, who announced her withdrawal from the women’s all-around gymnastics final at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday.

Biles, who is undoubtedly one of the greatest gymnast of all time, announced her withdrawal after a further medical evaluation determined that she is not ready to compete. The news of her withdrawal followed her decision to stop competing in the women’s team event on Tuesday after one rotation, citing her mental health.

“After further medical evaluation, Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final individual all-around competition,” A statement announcing her departure. “We wholeheartedly support Simone’s decision and applaud her bravery in prioritizing her wellbeing. Her courage shows, yet again, why she is a role model for so many.”

In light of the announcement, Justin Bieber took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message of support for Simone Biles. Likening her withdrawal from the Olympics to his decision to cancel his Purpose World Tour back in 2017.

“Nobody will ever understand the pressures you face!” Bieber wrote. “I know we don’t know each other but I’m so proud of the decision to withdraw. It’s as simple as – what does it mean to gain the whole world but forfeit your soul. Sometimes our no’s are more powerful than our yes’s. When what you normally love starts to steal your joy it’s important we take a step back to evaluate why.”

“I’ve learned the more you appreciate your calling the more you want to protect your calling,” Justin Bieber wrote at the time of the Purpose Tour cancellation.. “Me taking this time right now is me saying I want to be SUSTAINABLE… so that I can be the man I want to be, the husband I eventually want to be, and the father I want to be.”