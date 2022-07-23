The Hills star Audrina Patridge has spilled some major tea in her latest book, where she claimed that Justin Timberlake displayed “rude, diva behaviour” when they met the star during an awards show.

In her new book Choices: To the Hills and Back Again, Audrina opened up about an unsavoury encounter with Timberlake when she and her co-stars presented the ‘SexyBack’ singer with an award at the MTV Music Awards.

“We were invited to so many awards shows, and even asked to present a few times,” Patridge wrote of she and her Hills co-stars.

“I’ll never forget the 2007 MTV Video Music Awards, in particular. Lauren [Conrad], Whitney [Port] and I were onstage to present the award for Male Artist of the Year,” she continues.

“Lauren and Whitney were beyond excited when Justin Timberlake won, because they were superfans. His wasn’t my kind of music, so I couldn’t have cared less, but I was excited for them.”

“And then Justin wouldn’t even come up to us and accept the award in front of a packed house! Chris Brown came up onstage with him, took the award from us himself, and then presented it to Justin as we backed off to the side,” she recounted, adding that things only went downhill from there.

“As if that wasn’t bad enough, Justin took centre stage and said to the crowd: ‘MTV, play more damn videos. We don’t want to see The Simpsons or reality television,’” she added.

“Lauren’s jaw dropped,” Patridge added. “We were humiliated.”

She explained that the singer’s behaviour “devastated” Lauren and Whitney, while she was more “annoyed at his rude, diva behavior.”

While ther group were left gobsmacked by Justin’s cold demenour, Audrina added that there was one pop star who was far more gracious.

“Fortunately, not everyone was as rude [as Timberlake]. Our table was right next to this up-and-coming artist and her mum. Maybe you recognize the name Rihanna?” she wrote.

“I spent a while chatting with her and her mum that night, and she couldn’t have been nicer,” Patridge continued. “She was probably one of my favorite people I’ve ever met at an awards show.”

Choices: To the Hills and Back Again is out July 26.

For more on this topic, follow the Pop Observer.