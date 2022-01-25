It’s turning out to be a massive year for JYP Entertainment – the K-pop giant just announced the debut lineup for their new girl-group NMIXX.

It’s turning out to be a great year for JYP Entertainment, one of K-pop’s giants. The company – which is home to acts like TWICE, ITZY, and Stray Kids – has announced the debut lineup and dates for their new girl-group, NMIXX.

JYP has also dropped a debut teaser for NMIXX, titled ‘NICE TO MIXX YOU’. In addition to this, the company has also launched official social media accounts for the group. While a music release has not been announced, fans can expect something in February 2022. nme

The agency started teasing the act last year under the moniker JYPn. All seven members of the act were introduced through individual dance performances and covers, and have continued to release stuff since then. The seven member line-up includes Kyujin, Jiwoo, BAE, Jinni, Sullyoon, Haewon, and Lily.

This will be JYP’s first girl-group (operating in South Korea) since 2019’s ITZY. The five-member act debuted in February 2019 to an explosive response, becoming the fastest girl-group in South Korea to achieve a music show win – they achieved this feat after only eight days of debut.

With 17.1 million views garnered within 24 hours of the release of their debut single ‘Dalla Dalla’ ITZY also set the record for the most viewed K-pop debut music video with 24 hours. They also had the fastest debut music video to reach 100 million views on YouTube.

Check out the teaser for NMIXX: