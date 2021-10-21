After teasing potential members for their new K-pop girl group, JYP Entertainment has sent expectations soaring with a mysterious teaser.

While rumours of a new K-pop girl group by JYP Entertainment – often claimed to be part of the ‘Big 3’ in K-pop – had been circling for some time now, the company finally put them to rest with the confirmation that their new female act would debut in February 2022.

Since then, however, the company has remained tight-lipped on what fans can expect. So far, they have termed the group JYPn, and only released teasers for potential members through individual videos. Now, however, dear fans, we may have a breakthrough.

On October 22nd at midnight KST, JYP dropped a mysterious teaser on the official JYPn channels, titled only ‘We Are SQU4D’. While the teaser itself does not go into the details of the group, fans were quick to speculate that ‘SQU4D’ might be the name of the act.

The teaser itself reads: “Questions and thoughts that are scattered among us. We brought them into one picture. Put together, they take us to different levels of realisations, and these realisations lead to new creations.”

“As we share these new realisations, thoughts that were once scattered become one. All the questions and realisations that have become one, we are SQU4D.” it continues.

So far, JYP has only released “qualifying” videos for five potential members of the act – meaning it is not confirmed whether the introduced artists are part of the lineup.

Member Jiwoo was introduced through her cover of Bebe Rexha and G-Eazy’s ‘Me, Myself & I,’ while Jinni covered ‘Mama’ by Ella Eyre, Banx & Ranx, and Kiana Ledé. BAE was introduced through a cover of Dua Lipa’s ‘Break My Heart’, while Sullyoon and Kyujin covered Sunmi’s ‘Full Moon’ and Camilla Cabello’s ‘My Oh My.’

This will be JYP’s newest K-pop girl-group after ITZY, who have gone on to break multiple records since their debut in 2019 with ‘DALLA DALLA’. JYP is also home to the wildly successful TWICE, who recently became only the second K-pop girl group in history to chart among the Top 5 on the Billboard Digital Song Sales Chart.

You can read more about this topic over at the Asia Pop Observer.

