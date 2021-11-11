Kai, of K-pop group EXO, has finally dropped details of the long-awaited follow-up to last year’s solo debut, enticingly titled Peaches.

Hide yo kids, hide yo wife. EXO’s Kai is on his way with new music to ruin your life (or rule it, we’d be fine with either.)

While Kai’s agency SM Entertainment had already confirmed that the soloist would be coming back with new music this November, the star took everyone by surprise and dropped details of his upcoming album, Peaches, earlier this week. (Don’t pretend that you ain’t looking sideways at the title).

Kai’s Peaches will be the soloist’s second album, and the follow-up to his massively successful solo debut, last year’s KAI (开). Coincidentally, with its November 30th release date, Peaches will also arrive exactly one year from the day KAI (开) was released.

While his solo debut was focused on letting people into the kind of person he is – with special emphasis on the difference between Kim Jongin (Kai’s real name) and his stage persona – his second solo venture might explore another facet of the star, often hailed as one of K-pop’s most solid performers.

“Rather than tossing out a clear concept, it’s more fun to inspire diverse thoughts in the people watching. After all, the interpretation is up to each individual. I want to become an artist who opens up new perspectives for people.” he said in an interview earlier this year with Elle Korea.

Even before its release, Peaches has big shoes to fill in. In late October, the singer’s track ‘MMMH’, from his solo debut album crossed 100 million views on YouTube, making him the first EXO member to achieve this feat.

Love Asia Pop? Get the latest Asia Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

You can read more about this topic over at the Asia Pop Observer.

Check out ‘MMMH’ by Kai: