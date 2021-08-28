Neo soul singer Kaiit has started a GoFundMe page to help her continue releasing music, almost reaching her target already.

Kaiit, who won Best Soul/R&B Release for her song ‘Miss Shiney’ at the 2019 ARIA Music Awards, started the GoFundMe yesterday, August 27th. “To my family around the world,” she wrote. “I’m needing to announce a fundraiser, which carries a lot of significance for me as an artist.

I need to raise these funds in order to be able to recover my independence as an artist, so I can start releasing music again and share my art with you all. I’ve set up a personal GoFundMe page in the hope and prayers that my community will give me a hand.”

She continued: “By donating to this you are supporting my history and future as an artist. I am beyond thankful for each and every one of you. Whether the goal is made or not, all of your donations are beyoooond appreciated, from the bottom of my heart & soul.”

Donations and messages have been pouring in so far. “I believe all artists should be able to freely release music that they choose,” wrote one donor. “Kaiit’s music has been such a blessing for me, and whether she brings out more or not, I’ll always be grateful for the joy your gift brings me. Tēnā koe e hine.”

Kaiit also posted a video on Instagram about her GoFundMe initiative and received an influx of support from other Australian musicians, including Alice Skye, Tash Sultana, and Tones and I.

Starting with the goal of raising $120K in donations, Kaiit is well on the way to reaching that target: at the time of writing, she’s raised $52,326, almost reaching the halfway mark. If you want to join 433 donors and counting in helping Kaiit continue making music, you can find her GoFundMe page here.

Check out ‘Miss Shiney’ by Kaiit: