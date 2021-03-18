Just a month after his single ‘Paranoia’, K-pop soloist Kang Daniel is teasing what seems to be the final instalment of his color trilogy.

It’s only been a month since Kang Daniel came back with ‘Paranoia’. Now, the soloist has sent expectations soaring by dropping surprise teasers for the long-awaited third instalment of his ‘Color’ Trilogy, speculatively titled Yellow.

Kang made the announcement on his social media on March 18th, asking fans to stay tuned and dropping artwork for the upcoming release, the date for which is set for April 13th.

While he hasn’t confirmed what it will be, fans are speculating that he is finally bringing his ‘Color’ Trilogy full-circle by releasing the last instalment, Yellow.

Kang kicked off the trilogy in 2020 with the release of Cyan, the first mini-album in the series. At the time, Kang was fresh out of a legal battle with his previous company and had only just established his own agency, Konnect Entertainment. Cyan, which he described as the ‘first button’ to finding his own colors, also marked Kang’s return to the industry following a hiatus to focus on his health.

“When I was on a break, rather than thinking about whether I was going to continue with my career or not, I was taking my time to really think about what I wanted to do. And consciously, I felt like there were things I wanted to do on stage, and I had all these random ideas popping into my head about what I want to be doing on stage and with songwriting.” he described how Cyan was a reset for him in an interview with MTV last year.

Kang followed Cyan up with Magenta, released only 5 months after Cyan. Where Cyan was a reset and starting afresh for the soloist, Magenta saw him go deeper into his interests and what he wanted to do.

Kang’s latest release was ‘Paranoia’, released in February 2021. His first musical output of 2021, the single saw him reckoning with his demons, eventually learning to live with them.

Check out ‘Paranoia’ by Kang Daniel: