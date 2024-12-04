Kankawa Nagarra’s Wirlmarni is the winner of the 20th Soundmerch Australian Music Prize (AMP), the critics’ choice for album of the year.

Celebrated as the “Queen of the Bandaral Ngadu,” the 80-year-old Walmatjarri Elder, teacher, and human rights advocate beats out recordings by Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds, Amyl and The Sniffers, Dirty Three, Hiatus Kaiyote and others.

Wirlmarni, meaning “disappearing,” is the First Nations artist’s debut album.

“I am so thrilled and proud to receive this award. Thank you so much to AMP,” Kankawa says in a statement. “Coming from the remote community of Wangkatjungka which in the past has been shown in a negative light with the focus on the issues and problems.”

She continues, “People don’t often get to see the beautiful and positive aspects of my home and I know this award brings much pride to the people of Wangkatjungka, especially to the school and all the children who I hope to be a role model for. I dedicate this award to all my little Greats with a special mention to Tykrira Wilson who stands with me on the cover of the album. I love them all very much. They are my future ancestors.”

A special blend of Aboriginal Australian blues, country, and gospel styles, coupled with personal storytelling, Wirlmarni was declared winner during a ceremony Wednesday evening, December 4th at the APRA AMCOS headquarters in Sydney.

A music industry panel selected Wirlmarni from a longlist of 600 eligible LPs released from October 28th, 2023, to October 25th 2024.

From that pool, 46 official nominations were culled. Wirlmarni was the winner drawn from the Top 9 Shortlist.

“The judges met this morning, face-to-face, to decide that the very deserving Wirlmarni by Kankawa would win the prize,” comments Scott Murphy, AMP founder and director.

“It wasn’t a quick-and-easy decision to make – there were 9 great albums, all quite diverse, all with judge support. Congratulations, Kankawa on winning our 20th prize.”

Modeled on the U.K.’s Mercury Prize, the AMP, reads a statement from organisers, “continues to exist to discover, reward and promote new Australian music of excellence.” The AMP champion collects a $50,000 winner’s cheque.

A partnership with SoundMerch, the national initiative is supported by the Australian Government through Music Australia.

The 20th SoundMerch AMP Shortlist:

Audrey Powne – From The Fire

Amyl & The Sniffers – Cartoon Darkness

Dobby – Warrangu; River Story

Grace Cummings – Ramona

Hiatus Kaiyote – Love Heart Cheat Code

Kankawa Nagarra – Wirlmarni

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – Wild God

Rowena Wise – Senseless Acts Of Beauty

The Dirty Three – Love Changes Everything

Previous Australian Music Prize Recipients

2023 – RVG – Brain Worms

2022 – King Stingray – King Stingray

2021 – Genesis Owusu – Smiling With No Teeth

2020 – The Avalanches – We Will Always Love You

2019 – Sampa the Great – The Return

2018 – Gurrumul – Djarimirri

2017 – Sampa the Great – Birds and the BEE9

2016 – A.B. Original – Reclaim Australia

2015 – Courtney Barnett – Sometimes I Sit and Think, and Sometimes I Just Sit

2014 – REMI – Raw X Infinity

2013 – Big Scary – Not Art

2012 – Hermitude – HyperParadise

2011 – The Jezabels – Prisoner

2010 – Cloud Control – Bliss Release

2009 – Lisa Mitchell – Wonder

2008 – Eddy Current Suppression Ring – Primary Colours

2007 – The Mess Hall – Devils Elbow

2006 – Augie March, Moo – You Bloody Choir

2005 – The Drones – Wait Long by the River and the Bodies of Your Enemies Will Float By