Australia’s leading civil rights organisation Chairman Dr Dvir Abramovic has called for Kanye West to be banned from Australia in light of his recent antisemitism remarks.

The movement comes just a day after it was reported that the controversial rapper is planning to head to Australia to meet his Australian wife’s family. News broke that West and Australian designer Yeezy architect, Bianca Censori wed earlier this month.

However, if Dr Dvir Abramovic gets his way, West won’t be granted a visa to enter the country. As per Herald Sun, Dr Abramovic will be writing to the Minister of Immigration asking him to deny entry to West based on character grounds. He told the publication that the rapper “is a Nazi and Hitler worshipper and over the past year had made threatening comments against the Jewish community.”

In recent times, West has made a number of controversial, racist and anti semetic statements which have seen him dropped by multiple brands.

In October last year, Kanye shared a screenshot of a conversation between himself and P Diddy on Instagram. “Ima use you as an example to show the Jewish people that told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence me. I told you this was war,” he wrote.

Shortly after, the rapper was banned from Instagram. He then took to Twitter to make more anti-Semitic comments in a now-deleted tweet. Kanye wrote: “When I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE. The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also. You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”

It’s inferred that West was referencing DEFCON 3, which is an alert used in the US military that means “increase in force readiness above normal readiness” and is regularly used to signal a serious threat.

TMZ first reported that Ye “recently had some sort of wedding ceremony” with Censori. The couple were later spotted wearing wedding rings and Censori’s family confirmed their relationship.

