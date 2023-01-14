Just when you thought Kanye West couldn’t top his latest antics, the bombshell news has dropped that the has married Australian designer, Bianca Censori.

TMZ reported that Ye “recently had some sort of wedding ceremony – though we’re told it doesn’t appear they’ve filed a marriage certificate to make it legal.”

The rapper and the Melbourne-born fashionista, who is also the current head of architecture at YEEZY, were also recently spotted flashing wedding rings.

The “newlyweds” sparked rumours they were together when they were spotted dining at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills on January 9.

West also teased their romance in a song called ‘Censori Overload,’ which he dropped back in December, with the lyrics reading: “And the Bible said, ‘I can’t have any more sex ’til marriage.”

According to The Herald Sun, one former schoolmate who wished to remain anonymous said she didn’t know Bianca very well but described her as a “quiet, normal girl”.

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“Everyone’s freaking out,” she said. “She and I were in much different circles… I didn’t even recognise her [in recent pictures].”

She added that the designer was a talented athlete and was a star on the student soccer team.

The wild turn of events comes just two months after Kanye and Kim finalised their tumultuous divorce.

As the news made headlines around the world, Kim seemed to respond to the nuptials with cryptic posts to Instagram, which have since been deleted.

“I’m really in my quiet girl era, I don’t have much to say. Just much to do,” she posted, before adding later: “Just remember, the black sheep usually turns into a goat. Keep doing you. People who want to see you win, will help you win. Remember that.”

The reality star and the controversial hip hop star were married for six years before their split and share four children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer.